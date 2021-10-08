Bears Pass Rush Apparently Has Raiders Worried

With Khalil Mack looming on the right side of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, it's probably no surprise they're looking for answers at right tackle.

The Athletic's Tashan Reed reported struggling rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood has been moved to right guard this week in practice and has been replaced at right tackle by backup Brandon Parker.

Leatherwood was regarded by most draft analysts as a complete reach at No. 17 in this year's draft, a tackle from Alabama who was thought to be a third-round pick by many.

With his size, he should have no problem transitioning to right guard. Then again, it would be difficult for him to perform worse. Pro Football Focus had him graded the lowest of any tackle in the NFL.

Leatherwood would have been lined up across from Mack, provided Mack even plays. He is suffering from a rib injury and foot sprain and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but last week he missed both days before practicing Friday on a limited basis and then playing in the game against Detroit.

Parker is a player who has started 12 games as a rookie in 2018 and allowed a whopping 10 sacks, according to PFF statistics. He also committed 11 penalties that year. He was the 79th rated tackle of 80 graded in 2018 and 77th of 79 in 2020. He started three games in 2019 when PFF gave him his worst overall grade.

The Raiders could benefit from not facing defensive end Akiem Hicks due to a groin injury this week. He would line up across from the right guard, or Leatherwood in this case. Bilal Nichols is expected to replace Hicks in the Bears' base 3-4 alignment.

