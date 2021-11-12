Ranking Biggest Bears Needs Heading into 2022

The Bears have found their quarterback at long last, but making sure he continues to have help at receiver and on the offensive line has to be a huge priority in the draft and free agency.

Perhaps the best thing about the Bears lacking a 2022 first-round draft pick is there will not be incessant social media and radio talk chatter about how much better it would be for them to lose games to end this season to improve draft position.

You want your developing rookie quarterback finding out how to win games, anyway. Losing wouldn't benefit anyone.

And it's not worth picking up losses in order to move up from No. 47 to No. 39 in the draft. Players in Round 2 tend to possess nice talent but they're not worth losing games over.

GM Ryan Pace showed in 2020 he could come up with solid tight end at No. 43 and cornerback at No. 50. They will likely be drafting in that range again.

There is no longer this dire need to be up as early as possible in Round 1 picking the best quarterback they can find, although they do need players at a few other positions.

There is no reason to be concerned about the decision makers at this moment, that's for January, or could come up if losing continues.

The Bears require real talent acquisition at specific positions for 2022 because their defense has been in decay and the offense lacks several pieces to help Fields.

Here are the biggest Bears needs heading to 2022 ranked in order, and it doesn't necessarily mean they will have to draft these players. They will have money available in free agency for a few. According to Overthecap.com, they'll have $44.5 million available, the 12th highest total in the league.

1. Wide Receiver

What they decide to do with Allen Robinson doesn't really impact the need here. It only determines whether they need one or two starting quality receivers. Fields has built a nice rapport with Darnell Mooney and it's starting to progress with Robinson. But finding speed was an emphasis this past offseason and they did not succeed because it was treated as secondary to finding their quarterback and tackles. Marquise Goodwin isn't really a long-term answer and is working on a one-year contract, anyway. The other receivers on the practice squad and 53-man roster are just players on the payroll. They need to find a dynamic, young, downfield threat, if not two of them depending on what happens with Robinson. Fields needs someone to throw to now, and there will be numerous possibilities in the draft or free agency. They don't want to have the quarterback now and no receivers after years of having receivers and no quarterback.

2. Interior Defensive Line

This is where it all starts on defense and the Bears need to come up with someone to carry the torch when Akiem Hicks is no longer playing. He will be a free agent and it's difficult to see how the Bears shell out the kind of money he could get from a few teams in the open market, although he definitely can still play at a very high level when healthy. Hicks would be an ideal addition for a team one defensive lineman from winning a Super Bowl, much like Ndamukong Suh was. Hicks hasn't been healthy this year and older players tend to be injured. Look at the Bears' 30-somethings on defense this year: Hicks, Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Tashaun Gipson and Danny Trevathan all have had some form of injury to deal with, although Quinn's back issue has not been serious enough to keep him sidelined. Eddie Goldman has disappointed in his return and Bilal Nichols has not flourished in the final year of his current contract. The Bears need a defensive line youth movement like they had on the offensive line last draft.

3. Cornerback

It's a toss of the coin whether they need this more than a defensive lineman, but age combines with lack of productivity on the defensive front and in the secondary the issue is simply lack of productivity. Specifically, they need help still at left cornerback and slot cornerback. Duke Shelley has shown in recent games there could still be hope he'll develop into a solid player at his position, although his lack of height and reach seems something quarterbacks will always be able to pick at. Kindle Vildor has not worked out. With both those players, there still could be advancement. Neither has played a full season yet. Regardless, they need another young cornerback taken fairly early in the draft. They'll find no answer in Thomas Graham Jr. as he is currently a free agent on their practice squad and not even regarded as better by the team than Artie Burns or Xavier Crawford or he would be protected on the 53-man roster.

4. Inside Linebacker

Getting by with Trevathan in the twilight of his career is no longer acceptable. Alec Ogletree was a stop-gap and hasn't excelled. For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus has him ranked the worst linebacker of all the regulars they grade in the NFL this year. Even if they miss badly on their assessment, Ogletree is at best a mediocre replacement. The Bears need another younger starting inside linebacker from the draft or free agency.

5. Safety

Depending on whether they regard Eddie Jackson's decline as real, this need might belong up a few notches higher. They have been getting by using Jackson and Gipson for two years but they need a younger safety capable of breaking into the starting lineup. Neither DeAndre Houston Carson nor Deon Bush are starters, this much has been established. Finding a safety who can actually run, make plays on the ball and above all else tackle, should be a priority. If Vildor and/or Shelley have breakthroughs or real upturns in their progress, this could be a bigger need even than cornerback.

6. Tackle/Guard

What? They just drafted two tackles, you might point out. This would be true, but the current left tackle starter will be 40 early next year. No one knows what they have in Teven Jenkins yet, although they will likely try to get him involved on offense in the season's second half at some point. Larry Borom looks like a good tackle prospect in a few games he's played, but he could also be moved to right guard if they don't bring back 2022 free agent James Daniels. Perhaps an answer is Jenkins at right tackle and Borom at right guard, with a free agent left tackle moving in or even a draft pick. It could be a mix of Borom, Jenkins and a draft pick or free agent at those three positions, if they determine 40 is just a year too late for Jason Peters to be playing to offer him another contract. He might even want to retire, too. But Peters currently is graded by PFF as a top-20 tackle in the NFL, the highest graded offensive lineman the Bears have. Even if they did bring him back, they'd need another lineman under contract who can be a tackle because Elijah Wilkinson and Germain Ifedi are free agents, like Daniels.

