BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Raw Speed of Javelin Guidry Fits Bears' Defensive Profile

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears are looking for a speed receiver who can stretch the field.

In the middle to late rounds of the NFL Draft they could also find someone who has the speed to keep such receivers in check.

Javelin Guidry might be the fastest man few heard of at the NFL Scouting Combine because they were too busy fawning over Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs, of course, ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine at 4.27 but failed to approach the 4.22-second record of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross.

No one else at the combine ran in the 4.2s except for Guidry, a cornerback from Utah who had three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in three seasons as a starter. No one else at the combine got within .06 seconds of Guidry and no cornerback ran faster than 4.39.

"I ran track just to get faster for football," Guidry said. "My dad put me in it at a young age. I obviously succeeded in it in Texas, winning the state championship, and in Cali(fornia) running a 10.13 and winning the state championship as well."

Guidry's unusual first name sounds like something borrowed from track and field.

"My grandpa, as he was reading the Bible, he saw javelin in there, thought it was a great name," Guidry said. "David and Goliath, Goliath had the javelin. That's where he got it."

Guidry did something else at the combine to greatly improve his draft stock besides run. 

As a 5-foot-9, 191-pound cornerback, he broke his self-assigned goal of 20 bench press reps at 225 pounds and did 21. Only two cornerbacks there did more. Both were at 22.

The bench should surprise no one despite his speed. Guidry is no track athlete playing football on the side. He likes the physical and strength aspect of the game, as well, and focused on this with special teams when he was the gunner on punt coverage.

What did he like most about it?

"Just being able to run down the field and hit somebody," he said.

When Guidry was asked about his favorite thing to do in  pass coverage, his response was something few slower cornerbacks could even dream about doing.

"I'd say running down the field and cutting receivers down on the seam fade," he said.

Guidry averaged 40 tackles a season at Utah playing in the same secondary with possible first- or second-round draft pick Jaylon Johnson, who ran a 4.5 in the 40.

Scouting reports on Guidry focused on his lack of height and how he'd probably need to play slot cornerback to be effective in the NFL. His strength in coverage fits in well for a slot defender.

"At Utah we ran a lot of man—being able to lock in and be one-on-one just like in track," Guidry said. 

The Bears might be more interested in a corner for outside at the moment because of the loss of Prince Amukamara. However, slot cornerback Buster Skrine failed to excel last year. He did almost eliminate all penalties, a problem he'd had in the past. He committed only two and only one on defense.

Skrine will be in the second year of a three-year contract in 2020.

It would be difficult to see how any team could let such raw speed like Guidry has get past the middle rounds of the draft on Day 3.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsonMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Myth or Reality on Ryan Pace's Bears Draft Picks

The Chicago Bears can be expected to perform a certain way in the NFL draft based on what their GM Ryan Pace has done in the last five years.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Leave Development for Late in Draft

The Chicago Bears have real needs in the draft to address in the second round with two picks, and any developmental projects at quarterback, tight end, running back and defensive line can wait until late on Day 3

Gene Chamberlain

More Testimony to How Weak This Tight End Class Is

Gene Chamberlain

KJ Hamler's Style and Speed Could Be a Bears Fit

KJ Hamler didn't get to run a 40-yard dash at the combine or otherwise, but there are other ways of measuring his speed and the Bears may need to rely on those in assessing his skills in the NFL Draft

Gene Chamberlain

Grant Delpit's Skills Make for a Perfect Bears Fit

LSU's Grant Delpit was at his best in 2018 playing closer to the line of scrimmage with ability to drop back into coverage and the Bears are looking for someone to do this to complement Eddie Jackson

Gene Chamberlain

Sun-Times Asks If Early QB Run Will Leave Bears Out In the Cold at QB

Gene Chamberlain

Stone a Possible Later Draft Option for Bears at Safety

Iowa safety Geno Stone has the credentials to be drafted in the middle rounds if the Bears are still looking there for someone in the secondary to complement Eddie Jackson

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defenders Who Need Badly to Bounce Back

It's tough to pin blame on players when so many injuries occur but the Bears can't afford to have diminished production from these four defensive players who were healthy last year and had off years

Gene Chamberlain

Clothes Critic Wants More Impressive Bears Uniform

The Bears might think they're well dressed but the Sporting News says they're barely better than the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns in what they wear.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

How Trading into Round 1 Would Destroy this Bears Draft

The Chicago Bears can only get less talent in this year's draft and pay more for it if they decide to deal away picks to move up into the end of Round 1

Gene Chamberlain