The Bears are looking for a speed receiver who can stretch the field.

In the middle to late rounds of the NFL Draft they could also find someone who has the speed to keep such receivers in check.

Javelin Guidry might be the fastest man few heard of at the NFL Scouting Combine because they were too busy fawning over Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs, of course, ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine at 4.27 but failed to approach the 4.22-second record of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross.

No one else at the combine ran in the 4.2s except for Guidry, a cornerback from Utah who had three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in three seasons as a starter. No one else at the combine got within .06 seconds of Guidry and no cornerback ran faster than 4.39.

"I ran track just to get faster for football," Guidry said. "My dad put me in it at a young age. I obviously succeeded in it in Texas, winning the state championship, and in Cali(fornia) running a 10.13 and winning the state championship as well."

Guidry's unusual first name sounds like something borrowed from track and field.

"My grandpa, as he was reading the Bible, he saw javelin in there, thought it was a great name," Guidry said. "David and Goliath, Goliath had the javelin. That's where he got it."

Guidry did something else at the combine to greatly improve his draft stock besides run.

As a 5-foot-9, 191-pound cornerback, he broke his self-assigned goal of 20 bench press reps at 225 pounds and did 21. Only two cornerbacks there did more. Both were at 22.

The bench should surprise no one despite his speed. Guidry is no track athlete playing football on the side. He likes the physical and strength aspect of the game, as well, and focused on this with special teams when he was the gunner on punt coverage.

What did he like most about it?

"Just being able to run down the field and hit somebody," he said.

When Guidry was asked about his favorite thing to do in pass coverage, his response was something few slower cornerbacks could even dream about doing.

"I'd say running down the field and cutting receivers down on the seam fade," he said.

Guidry averaged 40 tackles a season at Utah playing in the same secondary with possible first- or second-round draft pick Jaylon Johnson, who ran a 4.5 in the 40.

Scouting reports on Guidry focused on his lack of height and how he'd probably need to play slot cornerback to be effective in the NFL. His strength in coverage fits in well for a slot defender.

"At Utah we ran a lot of man—being able to lock in and be one-on-one just like in track," Guidry said.

The Bears might be more interested in a corner for outside at the moment because of the loss of Prince Amukamara. However, slot cornerback Buster Skrine failed to excel last year. He did almost eliminate all penalties, a problem he'd had in the past. He committed only two and only one on defense.

Skrine will be in the second year of a three-year contract in 2020.

It would be difficult to see how any team could let such raw speed like Guidry has get past the middle rounds of the draft on Day 3.

