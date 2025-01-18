Reason why Bears QB Caleb Williams' right hand in cast revealed
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams' right hand was wrapped in a cast at a recent USC basketball game. Here's why.
It's been a whirlwind hour or so for Chicago Bears fans, who fell into panic after a video of Caleb Williams sporting a cast on his right hand at a recent USC basketball game emerged online.
Thankfully, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport acted swiftly to explain why Williams was wearing a cast.
He had a cyst removed.
Bears fans are already in the middle of what feels like a never-ending coaching search, so nerves and anxiety are high. The last thing the fanbase needs is an injury to the team's most important player.
Fortunately, Caleb Williams will be fine, and Bears fans can return to their regularly scheduled coaching search.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —
More Chicago Bears News:
Published |Modified