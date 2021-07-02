Nine Bears with Starting Slots on Recovery Road

When training camp begins it puts nine Bears in the spotlight who need to bounce back either from injury, a COVID-19 opt out or poor overall production, for the sake of the team and their own careers.

In a sport with highly competitive situations for roster positions, NFL players who struggle for more than one season can anticipate challenges for their job or even waivers.

The Bears had a handful of players who went through down seasons to some degree, or in some cases struggled mightily. They also had some players who didn't play because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of these players are starters and some role players. In these cases, they need to produce better seasons to help their own causes, if not the team's.

Here are the nine Bears ranked in order who fall into this category for the start of training camp in 2021.

9. Akiem Hicks

Hicks had what some players would have termed a very solid year, but by his own standards it was a decline. Pro Football Focus thought it was, giving him an average grade of 65.2. Some players would love to have that score. It was the worst of his career. The seven tackles for loss he had were his fewest as a Bear for a season when he avoided injured reserve. The same was true of his 3 1/2 sacks and 49 tackles. Hicks did miss one game but he would have needed a strong 16th game in tackles just to attain his Bears low for a 16-game slate, and he couldn't have approached his previous Bears low of seven sacks. Hicks started with 3 1/2 sacks after three games and never produced another one. Although he's now 31 and turns 32 during the season, there is hope he can flip the numbers back in his favor during a contract year because his 29 pressures was the same number he had in 2018 when he enjoyed his best all-around season. Hicks just needs to finish more pass rushes, and do it by avoiding penalties. His 10 penalties led the team.

8. Eddie Jackson

There is concern here. If you're using PFF grades, Jackson has had only one season with a grade higher than 68.3 and that was when he was ranked the best safety in the league in 2018 with a score of 93.2 He's never had a grade higher than 68.3, otherwise, and last year reached a career-low 59.5. Were they asking too much of him or utilizing him in ways preventing him from making plays? There is reason for concern when he went without an interception for the first time and had a career-worst 110.1 passer rating against when targeted. However, Jackson has enough credit built up to be regarded as a mainstay even if he has more problems.

7. Javon Wims

His role is much smaller so there is less at stake for the team, but if Wims hopes to remain on the roster he'll need to be fully focused on football. A dropped touchdown in the playoff loss to New Orleans and an ejection for fighting in the other game with New Orleans were only part of his problems last year. As a seventh-round draft pick, Wims needs to show steady improvement like he did in 2019 from Year 1 in 2018. He had 18 receptions then after making four as a rookie. But last year was a big step back with only six catches for 48 yards. The Bears would like to get more than 13% participation om special teams from a 6-foot-2, 221-pound player who has speed.

6. Danny Trevathan

The Bears defensive field general is the opposite of Wims. They need to see a bigger season from him for the sake of the team and not necessarily for his sake. It almost seems a forgone conclusion Trevathan will be gone next year because cutting him with a post-June 1 designation in 2022 would create $3.5 million in savings against the cap. He'd be 32 at that point and last year he suffered through the worst year of his career. The cause isn't certain but it couldn't have helped when he didn't have Eddie Goldman in front of him eating up blocks. Still, Trevathan had been a play maker and struggled both in pass coverage and to make tackles upfield. For the defense to operate effiiently, they need their field general participating at an elevated level. This season wouldn't necessarily be his last, then, since he is under contract to receive a salary through 2022.

5. Eddie Goldman

Through no fault of his own, he couldn't play. Now, his inability to show up for minicamp is leading to questions. This was a player at the peak of his skills and coming off a season as a Pro Bowl alternate. The Bears can't afford to have him struggle any more than he could now, for the sake of his career. The defense would operate so much more efficiently with a strong inside presence to team alongside Hicks on early downs.

4. Tarik Cohen

The torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 on a fair catch was disastrous. They had no comparable return man, but it was far more difficult coming up with a receiving target who had Cohen's understanding of the offense and his position in it. Cohen is one of the "adjusters" in the offense whose ability to adjust routes and starting points for plays on the fly is vital. So, too, is the receiving threat he provides. He had 71 catches in 2018 and in 2019 was in the top 20 in yards after the catch. He averaged 7.3 yards after catch for 2018. David Montgomery took up some of the slack last year but Cohen doesn't always start out in the backfield like Montgomery. He moves around the field.

3. Anthony Miller

It would seem unlikely the Bears would be interested in extending Miller after Darnell Mooney stepped forth, but stranger things have happened. Miller flashes great potential and then steps back. It's happened this way for three seasons. Then he compounded his inconsistency with a stupid ejection for fighting at the worst possible time -- when they didn't have Mooney available for a playoff game. Miller has had too many plays like the interception he caused by batting a ball up in the air against the Rams or by not running a route all the way out correctly, but then he's had games with late receptions for the winning TDs like against the Lions and Falcons to start last year. For his own sake with a free agent contract next year, and for the Bears' benefit as a possible trade player to trade or to get key catches from this year, Miller must produce.

2. James Daniels

He's in a contract year, coming off a season-ending injury and hasn't really fulfilled the promise he has shown at times when he's looked like the team's best blocker. They need to know he can switch to right guard this year and play effectively before getting him a big contract. They have plenty of alternatives to play right guard if Daniels doesn't live up to his potential, perhaps more depth than at any other position.

1. Robert Quinn

GM Ryan Pace might need Quinn to bounce back this year as much as the outside pass rusher might need it. Quinn failed to produce on such a devastating level last year that it's going to reflect on Pace's job if something similar happens again this year. Two sacks and six quarterback hits for $33 million guaranteed. There is no excuse for the poor production or not realizing it could happen with a player who doesn't seem to fit as a stand-up outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

