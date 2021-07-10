Report: Former Bear Arrested on Indecency with a Child Charge

According to a TMZ report, charges of indecency with a child, sexual contact, have been made against former Bears linebacker Barkevious Mingo.

The Bears had Mingo on the roster last year on a one-year deal after signing him as a free agent. He has since signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mingo was arrested in Arlington, Texas. He turned himself in, posted bond and was released.

TMZ said there were no details of the charges at this point.

"Mr. Mingo is the victim of false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive," said Mingo's attorney, Lukas Garcia, in a statement on Saturday. "We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated."

The exact charge is one count of indecency with a child, sexual conduct. Bond was $25,000.

TMZ reported the crime is a second degree felony and carries a prison sentence as long as 20 years.

Mingo was the sixth pick of the 2013 draft and Cleveland at the time expected he would develop into an edge rusher but this never proved to be his strength. He is more of an outside linebacker type and wasn't a great fit in the Bears defense.

Last year for the Bears, Mingo had 35 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and two pass deflections an contributed largely on special teams.

The Bears signed Jeremiah Attaochu from Denver as their new backup outside linebacker this season. Attaochu had five sacks last season.

Mingo is with his seventh team and seventh different team in seven years.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven