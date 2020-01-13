A name has surfaced in the hunt by the Bears for an offensive coordinator.

Surprisingly, it's not a person from the Andy Reid coaching tree.

Brad Biggs of the Tribune reported Bill Lazor is a coach who has interested Bears coach Matt Nagy.

Lazor was with the Philadelphia Eagles briefly, but it was after the Reid regime was fired. He was quarterbacks coach one season for Champ Kelly's first Eagles team, then moved on to be offensive coordinator for two years with the Miami Dolphins under former coach Joe Philbin for two years and then was offensive coordinator two years for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lazor doesn't have a great resume of successful offenses as a coordinator.

The Bengals were the worst team in the league in 2017 on offense and only once in his four years as an offensive coordinator

did a Lazor offense finish higher than 26th. The Dolphins were 14th in 2014, his first year as a coordinator.

The Bengals finished 31st in rushing in 2017 when Lazor was in charge of the attack, and they only year they finished higher than 21st in rushing was in 2014 when the Dolphins were 12th.

Lazor's NFL career started in 2003 as a quality control coach with the Falcons. He was a quarterbacks coach in Washington four years and Seahawks quarterbacks coach in 2008 under Mike Holmgren and 2009 under Jim Mora.

With the Bengals, Lazor has worked closely with quarterback Andy Dalton. Unless Cincinnati signs Dalton to a new deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

It had been thought that Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka would be considered but the report in the Tribune said he currently is not under consideration.