BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Bears Interested in Bill Lazor as Coordinator

Gene Chamberlain

A name has surfaced in the hunt by the Bears for an offensive coordinator.

Surprisingly, it's not a person from the Andy Reid coaching tree.

Brad Biggs of the Tribune reported Bill Lazor is a coach who has interested Bears coach Matt Nagy.

Lazor was with the Philadelphia Eagles briefly, but it was after the Reid regime was fired. He was quarterbacks coach one season for Champ Kelly's first Eagles team, then moved on to be offensive coordinator for two years with the Miami Dolphins under former coach Joe Philbin for two years and then was offensive coordinator two years for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lazor doesn't have a great resume of successful offenses as a coordinator.

The Bengals were the worst team in the league in 2017 on offense and only once in his four years as an offensive coordinator

did a Lazor offense finish higher than 26th. The Dolphins were 14th in 2014, his first year as a coordinator.

The Bengals finished 31st in rushing in 2017 when Lazor was in charge of the attack, and they only year they finished higher than 21st in rushing was in 2014 when the Dolphins were 12th.

Lazor's NFL career started in 2003 as a quality control coach with the Falcons. He was a quarterbacks coach in Washington four years and Seahawks quarterbacks coach in 2008 under Mike Holmgren and 2009 under Jim Mora.

With the Bengals, Lazor has worked closely with quarterback Andy Dalton. Unless Cincinnati signs Dalton to a new deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

It had been thought that Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka would be considered but the report in the Tribune said he currently is not  under consideration.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The One Salary Camp Dump Bears Can Least Afford

Letting go of Prince Amukamara to save cap space would be the kind of foolishness that could get the Bears in trouble on defense.

Gene Chamberlain

What Bears Can Learn From Titans' Playoff Run

The Bears don't have Derrick Henry but they can build a strong running attack to make Mitchell Trubisky into a playoff quarterback again.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Offensive Coordinator Possibilities Rebooted

John DeFilippo was a hot head coaching candidate when the Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy, but he's out there as a potential offensive coordinator candidate for anyone after being fired by the Jaguars. Also available is former Bears receivers coach Mike Groh, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, as the Bears continue their hunt.

Gene Chamberlain

Tom Brady dodges the issue of signing with the Patriots in an interview. Is this really possible for…

Gene Chamberlain

Possible Offensive Coordinator Pool Shrinks for Bears

Former Giants coach Pat Shurmur had past ties to Bears coach Matt Nagy but now will be offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos

Gene Chamberlain

Watson, Mahomes Play a Different Sport Than Trubisky

Bears general manager Ryan Pace will forever have to endure the comparisons when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson face each other.

Gene Chamberlain

by

bearstillsuck

The Argument for Keeping Matt Nagy as Play Caller

With the Bears looking for an offensive coordinator, the possibility exists their head coach might give up calling plays. It seems like it defeats the purpose of bringing him here in the first place.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Best Bears Answer to Tight End Troubles Lies in Draft

A drafted tight end who is effective immediately would solve so many problems for the Bears on offense, as would a healthy Trey Burton.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Bears Fan on Jeopardy Gets in Shot at Packers

Jeopardy Mega Winner James Holzhauer managed to take a shot at Green Bay during taping of the show's all-time greats tournament.

Gene Chamberlain

by

bearstillsuck

Dan Wiederer and Rich Campbell of the Tribune try to hash out whether the Bears are closer to a…

Gene Chamberlain