Officials Mistakes Cited in Bears-Steelers Game Says Report

League officially doesn't acknowledge the mistakes officials made but NFL Network report says unnamed officiating department sources say three bad calls went against the Bears in 29-27 loss.

Oops. Their bad.

As it turns out, the video of officials' mistakes in the game between the Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers that Matt Nagy had sent in to the league did provide some sort of satisfaction. It wasn't the satisfaction of a victory but at least one in which the perpetrators look foolish.

Using unidentified sources, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported that "privately" members of the league officiating department acknowledged referee Tony Corrente and his crew made at least three mistakes with penalties or non-calls in the 29-27 Bears loss to Pittsburgh.

The league stood behind the crew's most controversial call of all, the taunting against Cassius Marsh, and as such they fined him Friday $5,972. However, a similar taunt by T.J. Watt in the game, one perhaps more blatant, went uncalled.

The dumb calls detected and called out included the late hit they didn't flag when Justin Fields was knocked to the ground from behind, the low blocking penalty on James Daniels that nullified Fields' touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham and a blatant offsides by Pittsburgh on Cairo Santos' 65-yard field goal try that fell short.

The Bears had to settle for a field goal after the TD pass to Graham got wiped out, a four-point difference which obviously impacted the game's final score.

The roughing-the-quarterback that occurred came a few plays after the blown call against Daniels and it would have given the Bears first-and-goal and a chance to correct the mistake the officials made on Daniels' penalty.

As for the uncalled field goal penalty, it would have made for a 60-yard effort. Santos might have missed it anyway, but he had no chance at a 65-yarder that came up well short. And he has made 60-yarders in practice in the past, so a miss can't be presumed. There appeared to be more than one or two Steelers players lined up offsides on the kick.

Matt Nagy on Tuesday had refused to comment on the offsides call when asked about it, but it was obvious from the smile on his face that it was one of the calls to be sent to the league as examples of mistakes.

Fields addressed the late hit after the game by expressing a belief so commonly held and repeated it should be simply accepted as fact: Veterans get calls and rookies don't.

"I said 'Big Ben' (Roethlisberger) just got that call so I don't know why you can't give me that call, I mean, I just needed him to call it both ways," Fields said. "So that's that's what I told (Corrente) but, yeah, so that's the only conversation we got."

Fields called it frustrating.

"I mean it's a common theory, you know, the vets, they get those calls," Field said. "I think Joe Burrow said something about that like a few weeks ago like you know, once we get older and once we get, you know, to that time we're we're going to get those calls but being a young QB you're you're just not going to get those calls and you just have to face the fact, so ..."

NFL Network and the Bears refused to comment officially on the mistakes.

Corrente can't be disciplined but can be downgraded and that could affect whether his crew gets postseason officiating assignments.

The officials have been told to place a special emphasis on taunting this year and so they Perry Fewell, the senior vice president of officiating, indicated on a social media video the call was correct against Marsh.

However, it's only correct if you assume the league should be placing "special emphasis" on some rules over others. The rule book is the rule book and all should be treated with special emphasis.

Although it was apparent the Bears get nothing beyond self-satisfaction by turning in the blown calls to the league, Nagy didn't want to comment on why he did it. He also bent over backwards to try to placate officials and cited penalties the Bears actually did commit as a major problem. They had 12 penalties walked off in the game for 115 yards. Pittsburgh had five walked off for 30 yards.

"Again, understanding how fast this game goes, it's quick, it's fast down there on the field," Nagy said. "So for a lot of these referees, it's not easy to see the bang-bang and how it goes. So that's a part of it."

