The Bears could be working at Halas Hall for training camp earlier than normal according to a report by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Then again, they also could be taking the regular playing field a week later than expected.

There is a fluid situation developing in when camps begin and Breer said possible discrepancies between what the NFL Players Association and league want could impact this.

Citing "a source," Breer said the league's joint committee on health and safety is recommending an acclimation period before training camp due to the lack of offseason football activity players have had. And the recommendation is "...at least a week or two (and up to three)," according to Breer.

The Bears' starting date for training camp under the new CBA is July 28 because the rules stipulate 47 days before the first regular-seasaon game as a point to begin.

Although the report is not specific, these guidelines point to somewhere around the middle of July as the beginning of work for players. And Breer points out the NFL "has floated the idea of an earlier report date closer to the middle of July."

All of this creates conflict with what the union has agreed to in the CBA and the unionr might object.

If the union sticks to the report date negotiated in the CBA and doesn't allow for the extra time before training camp to make up for the absence of offseason work, then Breer reports the union could have "...the idea of canceling the first week of preseason games to allow for an acclimation period of enough actual football practice before players head into live action."

The union couldn't simply veto a week of preseason games witout being in violation of the CBA, so some sort of understanding will be needed between both the NFL and union before any of these dates or actions are finalized.

The impact on the Bears could be great. Lack of one preseason game would mean only two preseason games to assess quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Although coach Matt Nagy has said he plans to play starters more in preseason and look at both quarterbacks with the first team in games, almost no one does this on the Thursday night before the start of Week 1 prepartion. The last preseason games are usually reserved for third- and fourth-team players who are trying to earn a roster spot.

Also, Foles would have one less week of actual game preparation with the team if he is to be the starter and needs it to get to know his receivers better after he couldn't work with them in an OTA or minicamp setting.

As for minicamp, the Bears had one slated for June 22-24 after first scheduling it for June 16-18.

Breer reports "minicamps are dead."

This had been almost assumed, since it's June 8 and many states haven't given clearance for teams to even conduct practices. The league has already voiced its reluctance to let all teams practice if some can't. There was no way California was going to get clearance by the third week of June and Illinois still hasn't upgraded beyond gatherings of 10 in its relief program.

Breer also added there is a thought out there that the league could still put off the start of the regular season to Oct. 1 in order to observe what happens with COVID-19 when other leagues start play back up this summer.

Currently NFL teams have cleared coaches to return for work at their facilities, but coach Matt Nagy and staff hadn't returned and were still working remotely as of the end of last week.

