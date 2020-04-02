BearDigest
Who's No. 1? Mitchell Trubisky Costs More than Foles in 2020

Gene Chamberlain

If anyone doubted what the Bears really thought about Mitchell Trubisky's chances this year to maintain his spot as starting quarterback, they received their answer without a word from the team.

When contract terms came out for Nick Foles' restructured deal Wednesday, it revealed the Bears have two quarterbacks costing close to the same amount against the cap. And Trubisky is still No. 1 in their view. 

Trubisky's cap hit on his deal is still higher for this season than what Foles' cap hit will be, according to a figure reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Foles maintained his $21 million guaranteed which was due from his old contract when he came over to the Bears, but it's structured so only $8 million counts against this year's cap. It makes the contract friendly to the Bears' cap, but also lets Trubisky maintain his status this season as the highest-paid quarterback on the team. Trubisky counts $9.3 million against this year's cap.

In all, $24 million total is due to Foles on the remainder of his deal, including $3 million not guaranteed. He can make an additional $18 million by hitting incentives.

The deal is voidable by Foles after 2020. So if, for example, Trubisky stepped up and became a high-level quarterback this year, Foles could then decide to leave and void the deal.

The Foles contract costs the Bears far less than what Jacksonville paid him. The Jaguars paid him $30 million for four games played.

The Bears have a couple of key salary moves yet ahead and the news of Foles' costs for this year gives them more available cash than was previously thought. 

One necessary task is trying to get wide receiver Allen Robinson a contract extension.  Robinson's contract expires after this season.

The other looming contract news is announcing whether they're picking up the fifth-year option on Trubisky's deal. After the passage of the new CBA, the Bears have until May 30 to pick up the option and Trubisky is due $24.8 million next year if they do. 

However, that amount is not guaranteed for players' fifth-year options if they're drafted in 2017 or earlier. It's only guaranteed in case of injury for those players. So he could be cut before the start of the 2021 league year next March if they don't like what they've seen.

