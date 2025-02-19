Rising Chicago Bears defensive star named top contract extension candidate for 2025 offseason
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles hasn't shied away from rewarding his top young players with lucrative contract extensions during his tenure with the team.
Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson, and DJ Moore have all cashed-in during Poles' regime, and there's an ascending star on defense who could be next in line: Kyler Gordon.
According to Spotrac, Gordon is the Bears' top contract extension candidate as the 2025 offseason marches on.
"A 2nd-round pick out of Washington, Gordon has found a role as the nickelback, a position that has increased its market value over the past few offseasons," wrote Michael Ginnitti. "His 2025 salary was escalated over $2M this winter due to a Proven Performance Bonus, setting up a potential extension this offseason. The 25-year-old projects toward a 3-year, $33M contract in our system. "
Gordon wrapped up the 2024 season with the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the Bears' defense, trailing only Jaylon Johnson among regular starters. He recorded a career-high 75 tackles and consistently brought energy and passion to every play.
Poles extended Johnson on a four-year, $76 million deal last March, making Gordon's projected three-year, $33 million contract look like a bargain, especially considering slot cornerbacks typically earn less than top outside defenders.
I doubt Gordon would agree to those terms, likely opting to bet on himself in what’s shaping up to be a crucial contract year in 2025. With a revamped coaching staff, including defensive backs coach Al Harris, his elite upside could reach another level.
