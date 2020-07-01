"You're off the edge of the map, mate. Here there be monsters."

-Hector Barbossa in Pirates of the Carribbean

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are about to enter a season like none they've experienced as pass rushers.

They're in uncharted waters.

The Bears are about to find out what happens when not just two dominant pass rushers are put on each edge of a defensive line, but what happens when they also have an interior pocket caver with Akiem Hick. Volatile mixes in a lab sometimes can produce explosions.

"I just think it makes it really hard to defend on defense when it's hard to double one guy because you got multiple guys coming at you, especially when you throw in Akiem Hicks to that mix as well," GM Ryan Pace said.

The great unknown is whether it takes all of them to another level in terms of sacks, or one benefits while others' sack totals suffer.

And then there's the possibility it doesn't work at all. After all, there's only so much quarterback to go around for everyone.

The Bears had 50 sacks for the third most in the league in 2018, the most they've had since getting 70 in a strike-shortened 1987 season. The idea is to restore the rush that slipped so badly to 24th in the league last year with 31 sacks, and to do it by offering a counter to Mack. Double-team blocks should theoretically be difficult to accomplish when Quinn is on the other side and has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL at beating pass blockers.

It could work because when he's at his best, Quinn has had that counter pass rusher throughout his career.

"He is a special athlete for a man that size and we're looking forward to adding his talent into some of the things that we already do well and into improving some of the things that we didn't do as well in 2019," outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said.

The thinking is Mack and Quinn can elevate each other's game, and both will benefit from having Hicks force quarterbacks toward the edges.

In Mack's case, he's really never had the dominant rusher off the opposite side. About the closest thing was outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash coming into the NFL but has never gone above 8 1/2 sacks.

Mack had 11 sacks in 2016 and 10 1/2 in 2017, while Irvin made seven and eight sacks. The Raiders had no other pass rushers and they had only 25 sacks total in 2016, and they tied for 24th in the league in 2017 with 31. The end result was quarterbacks simply stepped up into the pocket and got away the pass.

Other than that, Mack played with Aldon Smith one season after he was no longer the dominant rusher he'd been in San Francisco, and he made only 3 1/2 sacks in nine games with Oakland. In 2014 and 2015 Justin Tuck was the other top pass rusher opposite Mack and long past the Pro Bowl player he once had been while making just five sacks.

On the other hand, Quinn has been in a few situations with a strong inside pass rusher present or a strong outside pass rusher on the other side. In fact, his best years came when he had one other dominant pass rusher present.

Last season the DeMarcus Lawrence pairing with Mack seemed an ideal situation of this sort, but Lawrence struggled to only five sacks while Quinn had 11 1/2 on a fairly good pass-rushing team that had 39 sacks overall.

Quinn with Miami in 2018 had aging Cameron Wake on the other side and neither did much, Wake making six sacks and Quinn 6 1/2.

With the Rams, Quinn almost always had another dominant pass rusher to remove pressure, but sometimes it was a tackle and not the other edge.

Aaron Donald occupied offensive lines from 2014-2017 on the same line with Quinn and had more sacks than Quinn in each season. They could never manage the third pass rusher like the Bears have now. In 2017 within a 3-4 alignment, Donald sometimes lined up as the edge opposite Quinn on the right side with his hand in the ground, or sometimes Connor Barwin would be the left edge and Quinn the right edge.

Quinn was at his best in his third season in 2013 when he made 19 sacks. The Rams had a devastating pass rush but it was an edge-generated rush as Kyle Long's brother Chris was also in that front. When Quinn got to 19 sacks, Long had 8 1/2.

Long had 11 1/2 sacks in 2012 and Quinn 10 1/2, which is something like the Bears might anticipate with two premier pass rushers on the same defense.

Those St. Louis Rams teams of 2012 and 2013 knew how to play off of their star rushers, as well. Everyone got in on the sack act and they had 52 and 53 sacks in consecutive years.

Like Mack, Quinn never has been in this situation, with both the outside pass rusher present as well as the interior masher.

While they're celebrating the genius of throwing together three dangerous pass rushers, there is another side of it.

In losing Leonard Floyd for Quinn they may have lost sacks but also lost someone who occasionally was able to step back and defend the pass and was especially effective tracking down scrambling quarterbacks because of his great speed. Their three-man terror consists of two 30-something players in Quinn and Hicks and 29-year-old Mack.

They've definitely not gained speed by cutting a 27-year-old versatile defender who ran a 4.6 40-yard dash like Floyd did.

"There will be a lot of people that have to pull the rope to make up for some of those things that Leonard did for us last year, especially on first and second down," Monachino said. "Football's football. There's 11 guys out there and we're going to make sure we get all those roles taken care of."

With Mack, Hicks and Quinn, they can be certain they've got three addressed anyway.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven