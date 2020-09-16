A Robert Quinn sighting on the Chicago Bears practice field gave rise to optimism they could have their full complement of pass rushers for the first time Sunday when they host the New York Giants.

Quinn has been plagued by an ankle injury and missed last week's game, as well as the full week of practice. However, he practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

Khalil Mack also practiced but only on a limited basis on Wednesday due to a knee injury, and the Bears gave veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and tight end Jimmy Graham a veteran's day off to rest, although neither had an injury reported.

Barkevious Mingo started and played all game in place of Quinn against Detroit and came up with one quarterback hit, but the only sack they had was from Akiem Hicks late in the game during their comeback.

Mingo played 55% of the snaps and made four tackles, as did Mack. James Vaughters played 45% of the snaps in a rotation at edge linebacker. Vaughters had the only tackle for loss by a Bears edge player, and made two tackles.

"The thing that I'll tell you about James is he prepares as well as anybody in our building," linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. "So when he goes out there, it's never a situation where this is the first time I've seen this. He's always a little bit ahead of it because he prepares so well.

"James is a great pro. We expect him to go in there and play winning football. And (Monday), had a chance to do that. He and Barkevious combined, played a ton of snaps for us and they did a nice job while they were in there."

The Bears also got rookie fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson into the rotation for 12 plays against Detroit.

It's possible the Bears would have outside linebacker Mario Edwards available this week as well, after picking him up just before the season started when New Orleans cut him.

