Robert Quinn's Rough First Half Leads to Questions

When individual performances in the season's first half are considered, the production of Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn leaves great room for improvement.

At least in terms of the numbers normally associated with strong pass rushers, Quinn's effort came up short. When his five-year, $70 million contract is factored in, much more was anticipated.

Quinn has one sack with two forced fumbles and five tackles according to Sportradar, the official stats partner of the NFL.

"But at the end of the day I know I haven't had production but the pressure and hits have been there," Quinn said. "That's affecting the game.

"But overall, I know I'm sounding like beating a dead horse but the job is just to win. And this week was pretty rough, even though we had a great opportunity to still win it, we just didn’t get it done. When opportunity knocks, we'll be ready for it."

The Bears used Quinn less earlier, and he missed the first game with an injury, but he played every game after and last week had his second-most snaps at 51%.

Bears outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino had called this an ideal number earlier this year.

"It's somewhere just north of half the snaps," Monachino said. "That's where we are trying to keep him.

"There are times in the game when he needs to be out there regardless of situation and those are the times we use him in those roles. We also know that his dominant trait is rushing the passer and we want to give him as many opportunities to do that as he can."

While Quinn's numbers fail to show many big plays, they don't suggest he's playing defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano's scheme incorrectly or poorly.

Pro Football Focus grades players off film in a manner similar to coaches and has given Quinn respectable numbers at a 68.9 grade overall, 66.9 in the pass rush and 75.4 in run defense.

When opponents begin to throw off three-step and five-step drops, it makes using sacks as a critera for success difficult and other stats are good measures of success.

"I guess you know that's part of pressures or hits where I guess you can see how you could have maybe beat the O-lineman quicker or whatever," Quinn said. "And on the rushes that didn't work you know you should be even harder on yourself on why they didn't work regardless of whether it's one, two or three men blocking you, you've still got to figure out a way to win.

"So I mean I know I do for myself, I'm real I guess critical and kind o hard upon myself in wanting to be perfect but you know it's just again, I keel saying that word pride, I'm sure this locker room has where you just want to be the best you can be."

Quinn has had five pressures and two hurries according to Sportradar. Last year he had 35 pressures and 12 hurries with Dallas. In Miami the previous season, he had 28 pressures and 13 hurries. He has made five tackles and missed on two attempts.

An initial concern with Quinn was whether he would adjust to playing outside linebacker instead of a down defensive line position.

"It's pretty much slowed down," he said, indicating better understanding of the position. "Again, like I said, I want to be that perfectionist so I kind of want to know what everyone's doing so I can do my job getting better. But I think I know my job pretty well to get that done."

The bottom line to Quinn is playing the scheme and making sure the defense as a whole makes the plays regardless of who gets the numbers but continuing to get better.

"So I mean I know I do for myself, I'm real I guess critical and kind of hard upon myself in wanting to be perfect, but you know it's just again, I feel saying that word pride," Quinn said. "I'm sure this locker room has (it) where you just want to be the best you can be."

