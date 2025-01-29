Rome Odunze sends strong message to Chicago Bears fans after Ben Johnson hire
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze had a solid rookie season by traditional standards. He ended 2024 with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns while being third in the pass-catching pecking order behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.
All things considered, it was a decent year despite fellow rookies who were drafted after him — like Ladd McConkey (Chargers) and Brian Thomas (Jaguars) — launching into superstardom.
With Allen expected to depart in free agency this offseason, Odunze's role on the Bears' offense will expand significantly in 2025. Combined with new head coach Ben Johnson, who's widely respected as the brightest young offensive mind in football, Odunze will begin his second season on a launching pad of his own.
He expressed his excitement for 2025 (and beyond) during a recent appearance on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's podcast this week. Check it out:
"I think Ben is a tremendous coach, a tremendous play-caller," Odunze said. "I got to meet him at the presser and got to see his response to some of the reporter's questions and how he commanded the room and how he seems very driven, very motivated.
"So I'm excited, I got to see the Lions ... they were balling all year. Their offensive scheme was tearing it up with all the weapons they got there along with Ben ... I'm excited for sure."
Rome Odunze also had a fun message for Chicago Bears fans.
"Bears fans are tough, they want wins," Odunze said. "I would just say hang in there with us. We have enough talent, we just have to put the pieces together, put everyone where they need to be and have the right direction to follow and minds to put us in positions to make plays.
"Appreciate all the Bears fans hanging in there with us. Things are going to get better."
Things are going to get better.
That's music to Bears fans' ears. It's been a while since things were 'better.' The Matt Eberflus era was one of the worst three-year runs in team history, so it's easy to understand why patience has run thin. But players like Odunze and Caleb Williams, along with Ben Johnson at head coach, has restored hope for a franchise that's been without it for a very, very long time.