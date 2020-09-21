SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Darnell Mooney Seizes the Moment Along with the Ball

Gene Chamberlain

Darnell Mooney earned the speed spot and veteran Ted Ginn Jr. was a healthy inactive Sunday for the Bears in a 17-13 win over the New York Giants.

It put some pressure on the rookie fifth-round draft pick to produce, and he did. Mooney made his first career touchdown catch and hauled in three passes for 36 yards to help the offense got off to a fast start.

"I knew I had to do what he does, take the top off the defense, show the speed out there," Mooney said of Ginn. "That's what we do all the time. And then drain the defense with our speed."

Mooney got open in the left side of the end zone while Mitchell Trubisky moved around in the pocket late in the first half on a third-down play. Trubisky then rifled a cross-field pass and Mooney showed up in front of cornerback Corey Ballentine in time to make the touchdown catch on a 15-yarder for a 17-0 lead.

"It was kind of like a scramble drill, and I thought he was going to throw it in the back corner," Mooney said. "It was a little short. But I knew I wanted the ball.

"I felt it coming to me. And then it was just securing the catch and doing a little bit of celebration afterward."

He danced a bit with Tarik Cohen and the Bears went in leading 17-0, and they found a way to make it hold up.

"The O-line did a great job giving me time and I was just extending the play and I saw the DB had his back turned, he had no eyes on the football," Trubisky said. "So I was kind of waving to Mooney to go out to the left and I put it in a spot and he did a great job attacking the football and coming back towards it and made an amazing catch.

"And that was pretty big to get points before half, but we definitely need to make improvements coming back in the second half. So that was a good play."

Trubisky seems to be developing a connection with Mooney.

"Me and Mooney have gotten a lot of reps in between sets in practice and then after practice just getting on the same page," Trubisky said. "When you have a young guy with that type of hunger as a quarterback you trust him."

Mooney had a 16-yard reception which looked much like the first reception he made in the NFL last week.

He has six catches in two games at a time when many rookies drafted on Day 3 would be happy simply to be active on game day.

Nagy said the decision to keep Ginn inactive was a numbers decision and they needed more special teams players. But Mooney's play is making a statement about how he wants to keep the role.

"Just the way his approach as a rookie is impressive and it's good to see just how he is seeing the game, how he's doing his job, how he approaches practice, how he's working hard, how he's asking questions, how he's trying to be on the same page with me, how he's detailed in his routes," Trubisky said. "And you can tell he's making an effort to be on the same page, getting in his depth, being in the right place at the right time.

"And as a quarterback you just trust that and it's really cool to see in a young guy that's getting it right away and that he wants to learn, because he wants to catch the football and he wants to make plays for this offense."

Twitter: BearDigest @BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears 17-13 Win: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Chicago Bears beat the New York Giants 17-13 and there was plenty of good, bad and ugly in a Bears win which went down to the last play at the goal line for the second straight week.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Go Full Circle for Win over Giants

Instead of trailing 17-0 like last week, the Chicago Bears led the New York Giants 17-0 but still wound up holding on for dear life on the game's final play at the goal line to win 17-13.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Game Day Live Blog: Week 2 vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears led 17-0 at the half despite losing David Montgomery to a neck injury in the first half. The Giants lost both Saquon Barkley (knee) and Sterling Shepard (toe) to injuries.

Gene Chamberlain

Take Figures Suggested as Bear' Offers to A-Rob With Grain of Salt

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/29907890/could-allen-robinson-really-traded-chicago-bears-know-why-contract-tricky

Gene Chamberlain

by

MowMajors

Bears Live Game Day Blog Week 2 vs. New York Giants

A live game day blog from Soldier Field for the Bears and Giants Week 2 game.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Get Contract Extension Done for Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen received a three-year contract extension according to an ESPN report, and the deal's value could reach up to $18.25 million

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Giants TV, Radio and Series Fast Facts

The Chicago Bears and New York Giants face each other for the third straight season in the Bears' home opener at Soldier Field and here are the telecast, broadcast and fast facts on the second game of the season for both teams.

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears and New York Giants Game Day Glance

How to watch the Chicago Bears and New York Giants and important information on the noon Sunday game from Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Looking for a Full Four Quarters Against Giants

The scary win over the Detroit Lions wasn't exactly a shining moment for the Chicago Bears and they'll try to find consistency in a noon, Sunday home opener at empty Soldier Field against the New York Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Listed Questionable After a Full Practice

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the New York Giants after he was able to return Friday from an ankle injury to a full practice.

Gene Chamberlain

by

DLT56