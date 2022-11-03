Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble.

Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.

Eberflus was trying to explain how the team simply couldn't find a common ground for cash to accomodate Smith's demands based on skill level and fit for this defense. So he was traded.

Eberflus was asked if Smith was not as valuable, then, to this scheme as Shaq Leonard has been in Indianapolis. It's Leonard who received a deal just short of $100 million for five years, leading Smith to make a similar demand.

"Yeah, I mean, yeah, Pro Bowl, All-Pro," Eberflus said about both, although Smith has never made the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro. "But I would say that when you look at that, I would just say that we always base things on numbers and production and to us. We covet ball production in that position. So that right there is a very important thing that Will linebacker needs to do."

Leonard had 17 forced fumbles seven recoveries and 11 interceptions during his four seasons in Eberflus' system.

Smith made two interceptions this year and for his five-year career has seven interceptions but just one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Neither of those came in his eight games within this defensive scheme.

At that point it became apparent why Smith threw the football long and deep into the stands at Soldier Field after his Week 3 interception beat Houston at game's end.

"Again, we loved Roquan," Eberflus said. "We made him an offer and they couldn’t find common ground and that's where it went."

Asked if maybe the Colts and GM Chris Ballard would have drafted Smith if All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson hadn't been available at No. 5 in 2018 instead of taking Leonard in Round 2 for that spot, Eberflus was candid. Smith went eighth overall that year to Pace.

"Eight. Yeah, I don't think at that time Ballard was in the business of taking an off-the-ball linebacker at 8," Eberflus said. "I don't think I could convince him of that."

But Pace had no problem taking one there. And now that player is gone, along with Pace and all of his other first-round picks.

