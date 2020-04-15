BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Roy Robertson-Harris Signs Bears Free Agent Tender Offer

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears depth on the defensive line solidified a bit Wednesday when Roy Robertson-Harris officially signed his tender offer as a restricted free agent.

Robertson-Harris was tendered an offer of $3.259 million by the Bears at the outset of free agency.

Robertson-Harris made 30 tackles, three for loss, had 2 1/2 sacks and 10 quarterback hits last season. His career totals are 7 1/2 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

The tender offer given to Robertson-Harris allowed the Bears to match any offer or receive a second-round draft pick as compensation. If they had tendered him at the lowest level of $2.13 million they would have only retained right of refusal and received no compensation because Robertson-Harris was originally an undrafted player out of Texas-El Palso.

Robertson-Harris signed with the Bears in May before the 2016 season but had a heat-related illness in training camp and was placed on injured reserve the full season.

Last season Robertson-Harris saw his most playing time with starters on defense. He was on the field for 51% of the snaps largely due to the elbow injury suffered by Akiem Hicks. Robertson-Harris had been on the field for just 34% of snaps in 2018 and 20% in 2017.

When free agency began the Bears lost fellow defensive lineman Nick Williams to the Detroit Lions, so keeping Robertson-Harris was all the more important.

Besides Robertson-Harris, the other reserve defensive linemen on the roster now behind starters Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols and Eddie Goldman are Brent Urban and Abdullah Anderson. So it's possible they'll look to fortify this group in the draft.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears' Reported Interest in Ben DiNucci Only Makes Sense

Bears coach Matt Nagy was a quarterback at FCS school Delaware and so it wouldn't be a stretch for him to pursue a quarterback from rival James Madison like Ben DiNucci

Gene Chamberlain

Cameron Dantzler Uses Video to Convince Bears, Other Teams

The Chicago Bears have a reported interest in Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler but all NFL teams could be taking a bit of a risk by drafting him when his 40 time was slow and he didn't get to run at a legitimate pro day

Gene Chamberlain

Unconventional Edge Bradlee Anae Might Appeal to Bears

Utah's Bradlee Anae had three sacks at the Senior Bowl after making 13 in 12 games last season, and in his spare time he pets sharks and does backflips off 50-foot cliffs

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Tap into Lloyd Cushenberry's Versatility

LSU offensive line leader could bring experience as a center to a Chicago Bears offensive line in need of a turnaround after allowing 45 sacks and finishing 27th in rushing

Gene Chamberlain

by

STRYCH9

VIDEO: How to Avoid Making Fantasy Football Gaffes

Gene Chamberlain

Under the Mock-roscope Part 2: Mel Kiper Wastes a Pick

The Chicago Bears select Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the 43rd pick in the draft according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., even though they have 10 tight ends and are spending $6 million more on the position than any other team

Gene Chamberlain

Myth or Reality on Ryan Pace's Bears Draft Picks

The Chicago Bears can be expected to perform a certain way in the NFL draft based on what their GM Ryan Pace has done in the last five years.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Reported Bears Interest in Darrion Daniels Reveals Depth Wish

A projected late-round draft pick from Nebraska via Oklahoma State has displayed leadership and an ability to eat up blocks

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Would Find Javelin Guidry Delivers Needed Speed

Only Henry Ruggs III had a faster combine time in the 40-yard dash than Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry, who also excelled at special teams

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Scoping the Mocks: New Releases Find Falling Stars for Bears

One mock draft finds the Chicago Bears three SEC players from the outset and fills many of their starting vacancies while another one solves their shaky offensive line situation

Gene Chamberlain