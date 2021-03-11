Russell Wilson Mania Has Chicago on Edge

The Russell Wilson watch has become more of a drumbeat as everyone in the Windy City seems convinced they will have Seattle's quarterback throwing passes next season and he has only poured fuel on the fire.

It doesn't take much with an entire city on the edge of its seat to light a fire about the Chicago Bears quarterback position and the catalyst for a real blaze came Thursday in the form of a tweet from Russell Wilson.

With Bears fans on social media convinced for days they were getting Wilson in a trade, Wilson came on Twitter and left a message Thursday morning: " 'Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!' 2 Corinthians 5:17 NIV"

Well, the words "new" and "gone" combined to turn this into a sign from above, or at least from the West Coast.

This could all be simply a quote from someone who likes to quote scripture and nothing cryptic, of course.

Nothing has come down officially about a trade or talks, and day by day there has been growing indication Wilson and the Seahawks are at odds. However, there have been no official demands or accusations beyond reports Wilson had four teams he'd play for in a trade and Chicago is one of them.

And also, there have been reports the Seahawks are receiving phone calls about trades but nothing has said they're making counter offers or even thinking of trading a quarterback who put them in consecutive Super Bowls.

The mania about Wilson had already put Bears fans on social media on edge Wednesday night when it was pointed out how some odds makers had removed the betting line on where Wilson would play next year.

A week ago, The Bears came off between +800 and +900 on most betting lines and were fourth or fifth most likely to have Wilson play next year.

The removal of a line was deemed another "sign" Wilson is coming to Chicago and it was claimed the same was done before Carson Wentz was traded.

Then again, if someone had inside news the Seahawks absolutely were not dealing Wilson away then it could have the same impact.

Also, all along there have been rumblings about the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks disintegrating. No one is quoted, and there is no real source given by anyone for this.

No one can be certain if this is actually true or if so, to what extent.

There was the mysterious letter sent out to Seahawks season-ticket holders which didn't include Wilson's name but many other players were on it.

Maybe the most hilarious overreaction of Bears fans was when sports journalist Jossina Anderson tweeted simpy, "Welp."

It was in reaction to nothing in particular but the Twitterverse became overrun with those touting this as a cryptic sign Wilson is coming to Chicago.

So now with Wilson quoting from the Bible about the new and the old being gone, it's easy to see why some are beginning to demand the Bears unretire the No. 3 jersey worn by the famed Bronko Nagurski.

There remained no actual word on any trades as of noon on Thursday, with the clock ticking toward the start of free agency and the Bears trying to get below the salary cap.

Sports Illustrated analyst Jim Mora, the former Seahawks, Falcons and UCLA coach, didn't want to downplay any of the excitement on Thursday in a talk with BearDigest.com.

However, he's not an advocate for the Bears dealing away their greatest defensive weapon to obtain a 32-year-old passer who turns 33 this season.

"No! Don't give up Khalil Mack!" Mora said. "Khalil Mack every single play he's able to make an impact play. And so does a quarterback. But I think if you give up a Khalil Mack, I don't know, I think you're throwing in the towel on a great defense."

