It's the last time Ryan Pace will have to do this—not draft, although that's possible too.

Rather, it's the last time he'll have to sit out Round 1 because of the Khalil Mack trade. Of course he'd make the trade all over again, he's said as much in the past.

The trade has elevated the Bears defensively while making it more difficult for Pace to improve the team.

Barring an unlikely trade up into Round 1, when the Bears draft Friday in Round 2 they'll start seeing dividends from the Mack trade beyond the sacks he makes. They have an extra second-round pick thanks to the deal with the Raiders, and they select at Nos. 43 and 50.

"When I think about the Khalil trade, obviously getting Mack was a priority but getting that (second-rounder) back was really important for us so having two twos, I keep on going back to it, look at least year with the first pick being David Montgomery, it puts it on us as evaluators and as scouts and coaches to maximize the draft picks we have.

"Fortunately, we have two twos and it is a deep draft and we just gotta capitalize at that point."

So what will Pace do Thursday while every other NFL personnel man is fumbling about trying to keep from tripping over the cords laying all over their dining room? How does he maximize those two second-round picks picks?

First off, he'll look for Round 1 trends.

"We're always mindful of how many players are going off at certain positions to predict who could be there when we get there to our picks," Pace said. "We have averages over the last 10 years, typically this many people go before pick 43, before pick 50 at each position. We have some of those analytics in place to predict things.

"That's one thing you're watching is OK, this position is going off the board a little more heavily than maybe we expected or whatnot."

For example, if cornerbacks are going early the Bears might be forced to settle for safety in Round 2. There are so many good wide receivers in this draft, it would have to be a really ridiculous run to keep the Bears from improving by taking a speedy pass catcher in Round 2.

When they do select, Pace admits the coronavirus freeze on offeason preparation can tend to steer teams away from a player with a little less experience. With less time to prepare players this year, a prospect from a smaller school or one with less experience might be a longer-term project and not someone who can help this season.

For better or worse, he's not going to let this deter him from a pick if he likes the younger, inexperienced player.

"I hear you. I think it's valid, but I do think you always have a short-term focus and you have a long-term focus, and I think we have to be careful too," Pace said. "When we're drafting a young player we hope is part of our organization for a long time, you do have to think a little long term too with that.

"I would hate to deviate from a really talented player that is going to help us for many years to come just because the first couple of months of his development might be slowed a little bit. You have to factor that in."

Pace likes taking players with what he calls "football intelligence," and believes this can act as a short cut to development. He's talking about players who are more driven, obsessed and passionate about the game.

"Because you're going to need those types of players when we don't have (the team) necessarily in our facility (practicing) right now," Pace said.

Considering some of Pace's worst picks have been players with less experience or less big-time college football experience—Kevin White and Adam Shaheen in particular—it would seem he should also try to focus on the big-name schools and players with four years of experience.

"I remember drafting Jimmy Graham with very little football experience and he turned out to be a pretty good player," Pace said, referring to his days in New Orleans, and then remembered another Saint from that era. "The same thing would have been with Akiem Hicks and his background.

"So I think you're always weighing the different things. It goes back to what you learn when you become a scout. Believe what your eyes see, lean on the people around you, the scouts' and the coaches' opinions, and then make a collective decision."

So while Pace is looking for trends, long-term contributors and players with football intelligence, the very real possibility of trading down for more picks or up for a special player looms.

Pace has never been bashful about doing either, but with no pick from No. 50 to No. 163 a trade down makes far more sense.

He's already "touched base" with some teams about trades. A trade up to Round 1 might take two second-round picks, and then the Bears would be sitting around until the middle of Round 5. It would look like Mike Ditka when he traded away his draft for Ricky Williams.

"We go over all the scenarios with either one of those picks—moving up under certain scenarios or moving back under certain scenarios—but we have a good feel for what type of players will be there around those picks," Pace said. "Depending on how the draft's unfolding, we'll know: 'Hey, I feel like we can move back right now and accumulate some additional picks and still be in a good pool of players.' "

It's all just so much easier when there is that first-round pick to anchor it all.

The Bears get to rejoin the rest of the NFL after this draft, and they'll still enjoy having Khalil Mack around to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

