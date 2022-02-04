Safety Variety Present at Senior Bowl for Bears

With only Eddie Jackson under contract, the Bears need safety help and if they're looking to add younger players the Senior Bowl has a good variety to scout this week.

When there is regime change it's never certain which way the new decision makers are looking as it pertains to existing talent.

New coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles inherit a roster with players fitted for different types of offenses and defenses than what they plan to use, so it's a safe bet there will be plenty of offseason roster movement.

Eberflus was discussing his roots in the 4-3 defense on Monday after the press conference and mentioned key traditional positions for the cover-2 style to work.

Among those he included free safety.

Normally three positions are mentioned, and those were the first three spots he discussed: weakside linebacker, three technique defensive tackle and nickel cornerback.

When Eberflus talked about safety he mentioned Bob Sanders and how the Indianapolis Colts had used him under Tony Dungy in their 4-3.

It was something the 2006 Bears had first-hand knowledge of, as it was Sanders' hit and forced fumble on Cedric Benson that started a steep decline in Super Bowl XLI for the Bears in their 29-17 loss.

The Bears lack a Bob Sanders type of safety, someone they can bring down into the box on occasion for explosive plays, even turnovers.

Their safeties are all out of contract except Eddie Jackson, who has struggled at times the last few seasons.

There is still natural ability and skill apparent in Jackson, but it needs to come out. Whether he'll fit the cover-2 style better isn't known but he was playing back in two-deep at times even in the defense the Bears ran the last seven seasons.

NFL DRAFT BIBLE RANKINGS AND SCOUTING REPORTS

Jackson aside, the Bears could look for an impact safety in the draft. Here are the ones playing in this week's Senior Bowl.

National Team

Kerby Joseph, Illinois USA Today Joseph made all five of his career interceptions last season and had 116 career tackles with six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two tackles for loss. Considered by NFL Draft Bible as a "fairly average athlete" who relies on awareness, instinct and overall knowledge of the game to get good head starts on plays. But he seems to lack the extra gear to be a special safety. He was graded by NFLDB as the 15th best safety in this class. A free safety type at 6-foot-200 more than he is a box safety, despite possessing good strength and tackling abilty. Jalen Pitre, Baylor USA Today Although Pitre has deep safety size at 6-foot, 197 pounds, he was not at his best in that role at all. Instead, he had a hybrid type of role playing slot cornerback or weak-side linebacker. They called it the "star" position. It allowed him to make plays he normally wouldn't make, but no NFL defense is putting him in that role out of fear he'd be crushed by much bigger and faster linemen or tight ends than in college. Because he didn't really play the spots, it's tough to say whether he fits as a deep or box safety better. He had 195 tackles, 36 for loss, which is better even than almost all college linebackers. He made 28 1/2 of those tackles for loss in his last two seasons, which is when he really came on strong. He made nine of his 10 pass defenses then, too. NFL Draft Bible rates him the sixth-best safety prospect and the 82nd best prospect on their big board overall. J.T. Woods, Baylor USA Today Another Baylor safety but this one is good for single-high position and deep play overall. At 6-2, 193, Woods only needs to add some strength for the NFL. It would help because NFL Draft Bible says he misses too many tackles with shoddy technique, and when he is in short areas he lacks explosion. The deep ability is apparent from the way they see him breaking on the ball in coverage. He made eight interceptions, five pass breakups and four fumble recoveries as a real ballhawk. Also he made 157 total tackles. Ranked 14th on the NFLDB safeties chart. Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio) USA Today Weatherford could get playing time in the Senior Bowl both at safety and linebacker as teams are split on which of those he'll play. At 6-4, 221, NFL Draft Bible labels him a safety and says he's a jack of all defensive trades but mater of none. They don't see him as effective enough to be a starting deep or box safety, but has the ability to do both. The same is true with his linebacker ability. He struggles to beat blocks too much to be a linebacker, NFLDB reports. In coverage, he does know how to use his strength and size advantage to keep receivers off balance. NFLDB theorizes he could be a useful player for specific defensive packages. Ranked 13th among safeties on their board, he made 209 tackles, 19 pass defenses, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, three sacks and 10 1/2 tackles for loss.

American Team

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky USA Today A 6-foot, 197-pounder who is a bit undersized for the role but cherishes the opportunity to be a box safety. Corker is physical and extremely aggressive, according to NFL Draft Bible's assessment. Kentucky realized his hitting ability and used him in different ways. In coverage, he produced big hits over the middle and got physical with tight ends and slot receivers to disrupt routes. What he doesn't do well according to NFLDB is play deep in coverage, and sometimes he comes up too fast on shorter routes resulting in missed tackles. He might wind up as a box safety if he can bulk up a bit, or as a special teams ace. Regarded the 12th best safety overall by NFLDB, and a Day 3 pick. He had 241 tackles, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries and 6 1/2 tackles for loss. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska USA Today A player with cornerback or safety versatility, but this 6-foot, 205-pound defensive back was at his best in college at cornerback. So Taylor-Britt probably will thrive in the role of big cornerback. He has what NFL Draft Bible calls "eye-popping ball skills," but also is a very aggressive run defender and lands hits like a safety or linebacker. He made five interceptions and 22 pass breakups, while recording 140 tackles, including 10 for loss. He also forced four fumbles and had 2 1/2 sacks. Because his physicality was so well liked, it's possible he'll play some corner and safety in the Senior Bowl. Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M USA Today Good size for a box safety and he could fit that role in the next level. He is 6-1, 210 and probably lacks the straight-line speed to cover deep in single-high. NFL Draft Bible says there is evidence he struggles in man-to-man coverage with tight ends. What O'Neal does well is play with high energy and hits well when in the box. His hitting is sometimes like a linebacker. He made 161 tackles, including 10 for loss, six interceptions and six pass breakups. Tycen Anderson, Toledo USA Today Another player with versatility to play cornerback, safety or even box safety because he is 6-2, 210. Although he played at safety, he wasn't really as aware of receivers' intentions as NFL Draft Bible scouts would have liked. He's not as sharp in his technique as is necessary but is a natural athlete. He leaves a bit too much cushion in coverage for NFLDB's liking. If given time to develop, he could be a starting safety. Made 233 tackles, nine for loss, with 16 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.