New Bears Personnel Department Undertakes Scouting Process

The draft is expected to hold plenty of possible solutions for teams in need of wide receivers like the Bears, but the players at this position for this week's Senior Bowl are less than the cream of that crop.

With only Darnell Mooney and unproven Dazz Newsome under contract among wide receivers on the 2022 Bears roster, this is one position where the team's scouts will certainly focus at Saturday's Senior Bowl game and this week's remaining practices.

The Bears, of course, are limited in what they do with the draft at any position because they do not have a first-round pick or fourth-round pick due to the trade up for Justin Fields last year.

Every team would like their own version of Deebo Samuel right now, but finding a big, athletic receiver who can double as a running back is no easy assignment for any personnel department.

Overall, they'll focus on finding good players who show up as faster in games rather than simply just focus on 40-yard speed on a stop watch.

"Deebo is a great football player, do you see what I'm saying," coach Matt Eberflus said. "Yeah, he is a hybrid but to me is he the fastest guy out there? I don't know but to me he is the fastest guy when he plays."

It's the same way on defense.

"You want to get good football players," Eberflus said. "You know, Peanut Tillman was a good player because he was a good football player. He played the game. So that's what we try to search for."

The Bears scouting department is in a state of flux since new GM Ryan Poles has taken over, along with the team's first-ever assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

Poles will keep scouts in place for now as they go through the Senior Bowl, pro days, the other all-star games and the combine.

It's rather late in the game to be changing around the entire scouting staff with major scouting events approaching and the college season just completed. So status quo within personnel under new bosses prevails, at least until everything dies down after the draft and free agency.

"I've seen different things happen," Poles said. "You know, I've been in this position before with change, and I just don't want to see a good scout get away.

"I think I owe it to them just to show what they have and go from there."

The Jets coaching staff is in Mobile, Ala., handling the National team and the Lions are coaching the American team for the Senior Bowl.

Both teams' head coaches have been asked to step down for this week. So assistants Duce Staley of the Lions and Ron Middleton of the Jets get promoted to head coach for a week.

Here are the receivers the Bears could take a look at in the game or in practices for both teams.

National Team Wide Receivers

Khalil Shakir, Boise State A 6-foot 193-pound versatile California high school product known for his hands, athletic ability and route running. He's not tall lacks a great wingspan and top-end speed but is fast enough to play either outside receiver spot or the slot. He's coming off a season when he had 77 catches for 1,117 yards in 12 games and seven TDs. For his career, he had 208 catches for 2,878 yards and 20 TDs. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati A 6-foot-3, 213-pound senior who might receive the most interest from scouts. He has a rare combination of size and speed. It's estimated by NFL Draft Bible that he will run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine despite being one of the biggest receivers in his class. He's rated the 84th best player in this class by NFLDB after a final year when he had career highs of 52 catches for 884 yards and eight TDs. He wasn't very productive until his senior year, as he had only 54 catches for 967 yards and five TDs going into 2021. Romeo Doubs, Nevada A highly productive 6-2, 200-pound X-receiver who has been a big producer throughout his career. Doubs had 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 TDs a year after making 58 receptions for 1,002 yards and nine TDs. NFLDB rates him the 136th best receiver. A real vertical threat because of his athletic ability down the sideline. NFLDB sees a need for him to work on catching away from his body more because he needs to become a better hands catcher, but doesn't drop it much. Christian Watson, North Dakota State Experience against better defenders is a problem for Watson, who nonetheless impresses scouts with his size at 6-4, 208. He can benefit from the Senior Bowl competition. He wasn't used much in a run-based offense in college with just 88 catches over four years for 1,705 yards. His speed downfield is above average but he seems limited when coming out of breaks in shorter patterns according to NFLDB. He'll need to prove his speed at the combine. NFLDB says it's possible his need for refinement results in a practice squad stay early in his career. Rated a Day 3 pick by NFLDB. Bo Melton, Rutgers A potential burner at 5-11, 191, whose abilities have been hidden over five seasons in a losing program. At the combine scouts will be watching his 40 time closely because it's being predicted he could run 4.3s. He made 164 receptions for 2,011 yards and 11 TDs in his career. His ability to change directions and run well make him a potential surprise player at the Senior Bowl but he definitely needs skill refinement according to NFLDB. Braylon Sanders, Mississippi A long strider with good downfield speed but average size. He lacks consistency and experience according to NFLDB. Sanders has never had more than 24 catches in a season but did show big-play capability by averaging 21.1 yards a catch for his career with 69 receptions for 1,453 yards with 10 TDs. A Z-receiver type, his deep speed and flexibility are assets but his hand size gives scouts hope he can develop into a bigger producer. His hands measure a whopping 10-1/8 inches.

American Team Wide Receivers

Calvin Austin III, Memphis A diminutive, explosive type in the Tarik Cohen mold but much lighter. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds and loaded with burst and moves, he gives cornerbacks fits with his stop-and-start ability. His elusiveness helped produce 22 touchdown catches and 156 receptions overall for 2,541 yards in his career. His size is a definite detriment and limits how he can be used, so he could become only a gadget player and return man, according to NFLDB. Danny Gray, SMU Excellent speed make him a deep threat but lack of a real route tree and too many body catches have NFL Draft Bible predicting he could require plenty of development in Year 1. At 6-1, 180, he is built along the lines of Darnell Mooney. He made 82 receptions for 1,251 yards and 13 TDs playing two seasons. It doesn't help his cause that he hasn't been a big special teams contributor. Jalen Tolbert, Southern Alabama Despite playing at a non-powerhouse program, his skills have made it apparent to scouts he could be a special player. A lanky X-receiver who is quick enough to gain separation, he does need to bulk up a bit. NFLDB calls him a Day 3 prospect and 120th overall, but close to a Day 2 prospect. He shows plenty of ability despite needing to face better competition. He had 178 catches for 3,140 yards with 22 TDs, averaging 17.6 yards in his career. Velus Jones, Tennessee Considered by NFLDB a late-round selection, this slot receiver has good strength, size (6-foot, 200) and speed but needs some experience operating underneath more because his route tree was primarily downfield. An above-average runner after he makes the catch, his physicality also shows up as a blocker and that should delight any pro scout. He spent six years in college ball, four at USC and the last two at Tennessee, making 120 receptions for 1,434 yards and 11 TDs. He finally burst through last year as a receiver with 62 catches for 807 yards and uses his speed and siz well in the return game with a 24.4-yard kick return average for 122 attempts and two TDs. Tre Turner, Virginia Tech Capable catcher of the ball with a nice wingspan and an ability to separate with good acceleration, or to catch balls that are difficult to track. NFLDB sees evidence of the great competition he faced daily at practice in his game. However, he needs to add bulk or be shoved around a lot by physical corners. He made 134 catches for 2,292 yards with 14 TDs. Dontario Drummond, Ole' Miss Good strength and size at 6-foot, 215, with capable hands, NFLDB says he has the ability to go over the middle and absorb a hit. What they haven't seen from him is an ability to beat press coverage. He made 76 catches for 1,028 yards with eight TDs, and really surged at the end of his career with 114 receptions for 1,633 yards and 15 TDs in 2020-21.

