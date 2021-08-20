What Bears Need to See More of from Justin Fields

The first preseason game exposed Justin Fields to plenty, from the NFL quarterback's technology to rallying a team, and now there are more steps ahead for Game 2.

The second chapter in Justin Fields' first preseason will look different because it comes later in the game.

Provided a groin injury Fields was said to have this week doesn't become an issue, he'll enter and play at some point in the second quarter after Andy Dalton gets the first-team snaps against Buffalo in a noon Saturday game.

The first game resulted in plenty of excitement with a rally from a 13-0 deficit, but coaches saw some other aspects of learning occur for Fields just from being exposed to things for the first time. Since he knows all about it, he can take advantage better.

It could look a little different now as he settles into the position to face the Bills.

Tech savvy

Throughout camp and in OTAs we've heard talk about how Fields is calling out plays for the first time in a huddle because Ohio State relayed in plays by hand from the sidelines and he called them out at the line of scrimmage.

So Fields used the huddle extensively for the first time against Miami.

He also got to use a couple other parts of technology which assists quarterbacks: the helmet headset and instant pictures of how he was being defensed.

Players in the NFL can look at the instant photos on the sidelines to get a better idea how defenses are aligning.

"If you use those pictures it really allows you to be coached and to coach and to work together and to advance and to make adjustments in game," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. "So that was really new for him.

"We've been doing it in practice, but hearing the coach talk to him in the headset, right? Other than practice, that's the first time on a game field. So all these things that are happening are new. And so it's kind of a fun process just watching him go through it."

Later playing time

Fields will likely face a bit lower quality of players than when he came in against Miami. The Dolphins had some starters in during the second quarter but mostly second-team players and all second-team players when Fields came into the last game.

Dalton is starting but is playing a quarter and a half, perhaps even to just before halftime.

So Fields could be under less pressure, as long as the tattered Bears offensive line holds its own.

Handling different game situation

The Bears would like to see Fields playing without the 13-point deficit he faced in the opener. They want to see more from the first-team offense this week.

"Let's have the attitude that when coach (Matt) Nagy sends us on the field, it's with one purpose, which is to score a touchdown, until he tells us to run out the clock," Lazor said. "So that's how we're going to approach the beginning of the game."

At times in preseason, coaches have priorities. They might be looking at the running game more early since they haven't had a chance to really see it work in contact situations in practice.

Lazor suggested this had something to do with the first two series when the offense failed last week. This week it won't be the case as much.

"Obviously we started the game slow," Lazor said. "It took us a long time to get a first down. That wasn't the way that we hoped we would come out.

"I'm not going to separate Andy from that. Our offense needs to come out and perform better and move the ball and score points earlier in the game. That would be my goal."

Continued good footwork

There were a few plays where Fields' footwork looked a bit shaky. It wasn't "happy" feet like some quarterbacks have when the pass rush closes in as much as it was maintaining his strides backward and forward within the pocket—not completing the full throwing process according to the manual.

"It's important that you have great feet in the pocket because all of it is predicated off the timing of the wide receivers and tight ends and running backs within the progression," Nagy said. "If your feet get sloppy, your timing's off and the play can become chaotic.

"I think that Justin has a good rhythm in the pocket. I think you see that. He doesn't have fast feet or happy feet. He understands stretching his drop versus like a slow-five hitch vs. a quick-five hitch—understands if you’ve got a slide-right, throw-left, he has a good feel for that."

Staying healthy

Fields sat out a practice with his groin injury. On Thursday he returned and seemed to favor it at times in practice but it didn't seem too great a burden.

'Again, anything could happen but I think (Wednesday) giving him the day off to help him was good and he feels good," Nagy said.

Nagy also called it "important" for Fields to play in his overal assessment.

Playing, being assessed but remaining healthy has to be the primary goal.

