Several key Chicago Bears miss first day of 2025 minicamp practice
The first practice of the Chicago Bears' mandatory 2025 minicamp under new coach Ben Johnson is in the books, and, unfortunately, there were several key Bears players who didn't participate.
Here's the complete list that was shared by Zack Pearson on X:
- Kyler Gordon
- Terell Smith
- Amen Ogbongbemiga
- TJ Edwards
- Braxton Jones (was on bike briefly)
- Ryan Bates
- Colston Loveland
- Luther Burden
- Stephen Carlson
- Zacch Pickens
The Bears will hold two more practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before their final OTAs on June 9-11.
It appears Chicago is taking a conservative approach to injuries, with Luther Burden III and Kyler Gordon nursing soft-tissue injuries, according to what Johnson told media members after the pair missed the last OTA session.
Colston Loveland is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
The status of the other non-participants should be updated soon.