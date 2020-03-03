If the Bears had been considering the draft as a route to replacing free agent safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, they had their eyes opened with Sunday's final day of workouts.

While the top two safeties likely are out of draft range in Round 1 or early Round 2 for the Bears, Antoine Winfield Jr. enjoyed a strong final day and is has been rated a late first or early second-round draft pick.

The son of a former Vikings defensive back, Winfield turned in a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, a very solid time for a safety.

While Winfield's effort was anticipated, the efforts of one Illinois college prospect were not. Nor were the efforts of another non-BCS athlete.

Southern Illinois University safety Jeremy Chinn stunned everyone with his combination of size and speed. He confirmed having talked with the Bears at the combine, as well as the Packers, Browns, Chiefs and any number of teams who were impressed. Chinn comes from Fishers, Ind., just north of Indianapolis and was a Colts fan growing up.

Built like a smaller linebacker at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Chinn followed up an excellent Senior Bowl week by running a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and putting up a vertical leap of 41 inches. His 138-inch broad jump was no less outstanding, tied for second best in the combine.

The question is whether Chinn can play to this at a level far higher than he's ever played. If he can, it should surprise no one since his uncle is 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater.

"I've been waiting my whole life just to see him get in," Chinn said. "Everybody always asks when he's going in."

Chinn should easily be a run-support safety at his size, and his coverage skills are better than they are for most safeties because he started out as a cornerback in college.

"I still have the corner mentality in a way, the corner footwork," Chinn said. "The transition was not necessarily too difficult for me. Going up to safety, I had the size to play it. And then coming into my junior year, I was asked to go back to corner for a little bit. When I got back to corner, it was natural."

At his size, it's been suggested Chinn could also be a hybrid linebacker/safety, a position becoming more and more popular in the NFL.

"With the direction the game is going, there's no really set position anymore, especially the secondary," Chinn said. "Me being able to play up high, play close to the box, and play outside corner, it only helps."

One player Chinn patterns his game after is the Honey Badger, Tyrann Mathieu.

"You see him all over the field, playing safety, playing slot corner, playing outside corner, linebacker at times," Chinn said. "He blitzes.

"My past years, I did a lot of those things as well as far as blitzing, playing down in the box, playing up high, guarding the slot. And also just his play-making ability, his natural instincts. I feel like I have that as well."

One other safety who stood out in the workouts was like Chinn in a few ways, including the fact he didn't play at a football factory. In fact, it wasn't even a FBS school like Chinn attended.

It was Kyle Dugger from tiny Division II school Lenoir-Ryne in North Carolina. A 4.49-second 40, a 134-inch broad jump and a phenomenal 42-inch vertical leap pretty much mirrored what Chinn did, and Dugger stands 6-1, weighs 217 and has a 32 7/8-inch reach.

"I kind of like the underdog role," Dugger told reporters at the combine. "It's something that's going to continue to drive me."

Dugger wound up in Division II because he didn't start playing high school football until late and wasn't a starter until his senior year, when he underwent a growth spurt after being 5-11, 170. The pre-engineering and physics major sees himself as an ambassador for all players from Division II or non-football factories.

"I'm a representation of them," he said. "The last name across my back and everything I represent is a bigger thing than just myself."

Whether that would be enough to get the Bears' interest might depend on Ryan Pace's willingness to gamble on another Division II player. He already drafted tight end Adam Shaheen in the second round and it hasn't worked. Could he take this route again based on measurements and projections, like he did with Shaheen?

