Why Justin Fields Has as Much Chance as Ever to Start

Analysis: The idea Justin Fields now has a shot at winning starting quarterback over Andy Dalton is entirely incorrect because the Bears never said otherwise.

Truth and fact get blurred very easily in sports media these days.

Stories get turned and situations look entirely different. It's all a matter of perspective, and how far someone wants to twist the actual truth.

For instance, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said on "Get Up," that Justin Fields might be the long-term Bears quarterback and Andy Dalton the short-term starter, and this doesn't mean it works out this way in the end.

"Now, if Fields is just undeniable over the next three to four months in training camp, they're not going to just sit him just for fun or posterity just to play the veteran," Fowler said.

True enough. This always was the case. Why shouldn't it be?

Suddenly, however, it was flying all over social media Monday how Fields was now getting the chance to win the starting spot.

He always did have this chance. Nothing has changed. Fields has as much chance to start as he always has, and the Bears' perspective on this hasn't budged.

This wasn't earth-shaking stuff or some kind of scoop.

Fowler merely applied logic, not some bit of insider information. The Bears haven't told anyone there is now this day-to-day, one-on-one quarterback battle like the Nick Foles vs. Mitchell Trubisky knockdown drag-out battle of last training camp.

"Andy is the starter, Andy is going to get the 1 reps," was Matt Nagy's statement only two weeks ago.

Nowhere did he ever say Fields couldn't win the starting spot at training camp.

Nothing happened to change things since that comment. They hadn't conducted practices on the field, and they didn't look at Fields' pulsating brain in their meetings or during conditioning sessions and say, "well, Justin just has to start."

And the thing is, Fowler never said they did.

Fowler prefaced his entire statement with one word. He said, "if" Fields is just undeniable.

The key word in all of this is "if."

It's a little word but it means the difference here between speculation and an actual report.

If—there's that word again—any quarterback is undeniably better than the other quarterback on any given roster, he should start.

Nagy has never revealed a plan for developing Fields or a window for starting him.

Obviously someone has to be taking the No. 1 snaps right away. And Nagy said Dalton has to receive as many first-team snaps as possible to get ready because he doesn't know the offense any better than Fields does now.

Dalton does know about NFL offenses in general, how an NFL team runs practices and how defenses look in NFL games better than Fields, who knows virtually nothing of any of this yet.

If Fields can somehow impress the Bears enough given all those circumstances, why wouldn't they start him?

That's the "if" Fowler was talking about.

It's not easy to prove you're better than the starter when they're getting all of the snaps with starters and you're not.

It has to become obvious, and then when you do get a chance in the preseason or in practices with the first team, the production must say he's ready.

None of this is different. The truth remains the truth and Justin Fields has as much chance to be starting quarterback by winning the job as he had during rookie camp.

That is, "if" he can do it. And it's not going to be an easy thing for him to show as the backup.

