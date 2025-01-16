Stud offensive tackle named perfect NFL draft prospect for Chicago Bears
It's no secret that the Chicago Bears will target an offensive lineman early in the 2025 NFL draft. Honestly? They have no choice; they must target an offensive lineman as early as the first round.
Fortunately for general manager Ryan Poles, there are at least a few offensive tackles worthy of the 10th overall pick, the selection the Bears currently hold in Round 1. And one of those prospects, Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., was named by Pro Football Focus as the perfect draft prospect for Chicago.
"While some of Chicago‘s pass protection issues in 2024 were certainly on rookie QB Caleb Williams (he led all QBs with 17 charged sacks and was third with 38 total pressures owned), the offensive line as a whole was clearly one of the weakest units in the entire league," PFF wrote. "Banks, therefore, makes perfect sense, as he was the best player on the best offensive line in college football this season. In two seasons as the Longhorns' starting left tackle, he allowed just two sacks and three QB hits on 1,040 pass pro reps."
Will Kelvin Banks Jr. play offensive tackle in the NFL?
One concern about Banks' NFL projection is that scouts are unsure what position he'll play. While he's undoubtedly played tackle at an extremely high level during his time with the Longhorns, his shorter stature and, at times, athletic limitations suggest he might be better off moving inside to guard or even center.
However, this shouldn't be considered a significant problem for the Bears. Chicago needs a left tackle... and a left guard... and a center... and a right guard. If they end up selecting Banks in the first round? He'll simply be labeled an offensive lineman, and he'll start somewhere in 2025. He'll be a massive upgrade, too.
I currently have Banks rated as my No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft behind Josh Simmons (Ohio State) and Will Campbell (LSU). Campbell will likely be drafted just outside the first five picks, with Simmons' medicals being a big red flag (it's unclear when he'll be ready to play in 2025).
As a result, Banks could be the highest-rated and safest offensive lineman on the board when the Bears' pick rolls around.
