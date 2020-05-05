The real concern about the Bears' acquisition of free agent safety Tashaun Gipson is whether they've actually set up the same situation they had last year with Ha Ha Clinton Dix playing alongside Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson.

From Gipson's description of his past within the NFL during Tuesday's conference call with Chicago media, it sounds like a repeat of Jackson forced to stop the run or short routes and the other safety getting almost all the deep coverage.

This would be less than ideal.

Although Clinton-Dix played well last year, he didn't complement $58.4 million Eddie Jackson as well as former safety Adrian Amos had as a physical presence. They don't need the box safety, but one who can do both play up near the line and back deep.

"You know, I was fortunate my whole career, man, I've always been a center fielder just for the simple fact I've had the luxury to play with a lot of great box safeties," said Gipson said. "I've had the traditional way of people looking at box safeties, as far as T.J. Ward, Donte Witmer, Barry Church. Those are traditional strong safeties, box safeties if you will.

"So my career has always tended to be more deep middle, middle of the field kind of situation."

The Bears view both safety spots as being able to play the deep middle or closer to the line.

At least from the way it's drawn up, it's two interchangeable parts. The former Jaguars, Texans and Browns safety feels he can do this.

"The last three years of my career, you go back to the last two years in Jacksonville and last year in Houston with a guy like Justin Reid who's an athletic guy, we were super interchangeable," Clinton-Dix said. "That's one of these things when they signed Barry Church; they wanted to see more interchangeable in Jacksonville.

"The later part in my career, I've been a more interchangeable guy. And I'm super comfortable. I wouldn't label myself as a box safety, if anything, just because I've played with more box safeties. I've become more comfortable playing deeper in the middle of the field. And obviously, coming in here with a guy like Eddie Jackson who made his big bucks on being in the middle of the field and taking the ball away. So, whatever they call for me, obviously I'm going to do that role and wear that hat with pride."

Jackson made six interceptions in 2018. Gipson has 23 for his career.

Whether he's called into the box or put in back, Gipson thinks he has possibly his best overall partner at safety.

"But playing with a guy like him, I don't think he's got a weakness to his game," Gipson said. "He can play in the box, he can play in the middle of the field, and I feel myself can do the same thing.

"However the roles shake out, it's not for me to decide. I just want to go out there, contribute and help win games. But the biggest thing is just being able to play in these systems that's interchangeable. That's the biggest thing right now. So, I'm trying to learn both and just wrap my head around it."

When Clinton-Dix came to Chicago to replace Amos, he seemed to mesh well with other secondary players partly because he knew Jackson so well from their Alabama days.

The same could happen here with Gipson, because he's been good friends with Bears slot cornerback Buster Skrine dating back to their days from 2012-14 together in Cleveland.

While taking via Zoom, a Skrine jersey was on the wall behind Gipson in his home.

"Yeah, you know, me and Buster go way back," Gipson said. "Buster is kind of like a brother to me. He's probably the closest guy that I have in the National Football League. Me and Buster go way back to when we were two special team gunners together back in Cleveland in 2012.

"To see his career take off and to see him achieve the things he has, I couldn't be happier for him. Buster has been a stand-up guy my whole life. I'm excited to be able to come here and play with Buster, for sure."

Gipson can't play or practice yet with new teammates but made sure to pay homage to those who make the safety position easier.

"And just being able to play behind a front seven like that, that's a DB's dream, obviously, any time you can have those types of dogs up front because a quarterback can only hold the ball so much," Gipson said. "With that rush and that front seven, it's always going to include and have opportunities on the back end.

"Everybody knows the thing that prides us most is we truly want to make sure we can get our hands on the ball. That's the biggest thing right now, and obviously that's one of the things we talked about when I signed here, was ball awareness and turnovers, man."

The Bears had 27 interceptions in 2018 and just 10 last year.

Whether they can take it back with Gipson closer to the way they played in 2018 or whether it's a repeat of 2019 with good but not dominant play are issues ahead for the secondary and the new safety.

