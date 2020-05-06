Ted Ginn Jr. doesn't mess around with talk about routes and the intricacies of hand-fighting techniques against defensive backs.

What he brings at 35 years old to Matt Nagy's Chicago Bears offense is quite simple.

"I can run. I can still run. That’s my attribute," Ginn said Wednesday during a conference call with Chicago media after signing last week with the Bears.

Ginn has been with six teams and the Bears make it seven, and he's just going to keep on running.

"I can run, I can catch, I can jump, I can do everything that I can possibly do to be a receiver," Ginn said. "Don't let the age and the years fool you. Just going in and knowing the knowledge and the game is slowing down a lot from first year to sixth year to now, and it gets even slower as you know you get into this playbook and start understanding what role you really have—just going out and really doing your role."

Ginn claims to have run a 4.22-second 40-yard dash and a 4.28 once, and a 4.33 or 4.35 at a pro day -- and what wide receiver doesn't? Yet he can actually back up many of his claims with game clips beating secondaries deep and 409 career receptions, 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The Bears lost a player who said he was fast and who they thought was fast in Taylor Gabriel, but Ginn can replace this element as a "Z" receiver in the attack.

"It won't be different," Ginn said. "I bring speed. I bring that element of stretching the field, so I know I'll be helping that role. And then being able to catch things underneath and making my way within that role.

"With us having a wide variety of guys that can do a lot of awesome things, we just have to wait for coach to put that thing together and then we'll just figure it out."

Keeping in shape during the coronavirus pandemic hasn't been a problem to Ginn, who has been relying on his bicycle for this. He said he's at 20 to 30 miles "every two or three days."

"Just try to create the base stamina that I was always taught," he added. "You go out and create a base and you can be able to run all day."

The supposedly complex Nagy offensive system doesn't seem to bother Ginn.

"He's a great coach," Ginn said. "Very down-to-earth, trusting his players a lot, trusting his system a lot, willing to work with you with how you play."

Experience makes up for everything. He's had to adjust to systems and quarterbacks like Drew Brees, Trent Green, Chad Pennington, Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton and Alex Smith.

Another system with either Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky probably doesn't matter, nor does it matter if it's a virtual installation of the offense like he's going through with the Bears via video hookup.

"Just sitting there and enjoying that I still got a chance to play football, but in the same sense with a team that's eager to win, wants to win, trying to do everything possible to win," he said.

One condition could matter. It's weather. Ginn hasn't played in a cold-weather city in his 13 NFL seasons -- Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona, New Orleans -- so how well he weathers the weather in Chicago as a burner from the heat could be an issue.

"Man, I'm born and raised in Ohio," Ginn said. "So. You know? Being out of it, what, about 10 years, yah know, I think I'll be OK. Put on a couple extra socks. Wear a little long sleeve here and there.

"Definitely have my coat with that heater and I'll be ready to go. It's football."

How much longer he can keep running and keep catching passes all depends, it seems, on if people keep asking him to do it and not his body because it's willing.

"I mean, I really don't know when that switch is going to hit," Ginn said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven