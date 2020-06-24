Ted Ginn Jr. Expects Mitchell Trubisky to be Bears QB

The Bears signed Ted Ginn to be their speed option in the passing game despite being 35 years old.

Being older hasn't taught Ginn to be diplomatic.

During an interview on NFL Networks "Good Morning Football," Ginn offered up his own opinion on whether Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles will be the starting Bears quarterback based on, well, zero practices or games played with either quarterback.

"Right now, I believe that Trubisky is going to be our starter."

"Right now, I believe that Trubisky is going to be our starter," Ginn said. "And we're going to fight as much as we can for him."

If Ginn was going for shock value, he got it.

No one has been predicting Trubisky will win.

Ginn did point out he's not exactly an expert after going through only a bunch of video class sessions with other Bears offensive players.

"I'm new, so I'm just coming in," Ginn said. "I don't know who's supposed to be right or wrong. I'm just going in and I just make whoever's back there the right person.

"Growing up in this league, coming out as a rookie, playing for Miami and having the different type of quarterbacks that I've had, you've always been trained to go out and make the quarterback right. And that's what I've been taught and that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to go out and just try to make every quarterback right no matter who's behind the wheel."

Ginn added the entire team is thinking this.

"We're going to fight as much as we can for any quarterback that's back there," Ginn said. "And I think that's why you bring in your leaders and your veterans and your different people to help that guy out, no matter if it's Nick or it's Trubisky. I'm willing to fight for whoever it is, I'm going to play for whoever it is and that's all you can really do."

Ginn played the previous three seasons with Drew Brees as his quarterback and before that a couple of years with Cam Newton in Carolina, which means he hasn't been part of a quarterback battle in a while.

The last unsettled quarterback situation he participated in was 2014 with Arizona but that was only in flux because Carson Palmer went out with a season-ending injury. Other than that, it's been since 2012 since Ginn was with the San Francisco 49ers and a quarterback named Colin Kaepernick came in for injured Alex Smith, but kept the job after Smith recovered from his concussion.

So while Ginn has plenty of experience, it doesn't necessarily involved diplomacy when it comes to who his team's passers are.

