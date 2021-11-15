Teven Jenkins Back Practicing with the Bears

The Bears are getting rookie tackle Teven Jenkins back at practice, although decisions on his possible playing time or position are still a bit away.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Monday morning the 21-day practice window has been opened for Jenkins and for veteran safety Deon Bush as the team considers whether to bring them back from injured reserve or let them remain on it the rest of the season.

Jenkins, their second-round draft pick, has been on IR following preseason back surgery while Bush has been on IR for a month with a quad injury.

Because Jenkins has been out so long there could be some additional conditioning work necessary.

"It’s been a while since Teven's put the pads on, so we'll start there," Nagy said. "That will be exciting for us to see where he's at. I know he's really anxious and excited to get out there."

The decision to be made is which side of the line their second-round pick will play because 39-year-old veteran left tackle Jason Peters was acquired when Jenkins couldn't practice at left tackle, and has been the best Bears offensive lineman this season.

"As far as the sides and stuff, we'll work through it with him," Nagy said. "It's always a positive when you have somebody—especially when you draft a guy like we did early in the draft, for him to be able to do what he has to do now to get back to this point. Now we get to work through and see where he’s at conditioning-wise, physically where he’s at.

"It's just gonna be honestly, really, an hour-by-hour, day-by-day process with him. But it's definitely a good thing to have, and we're excited to get him out there."

If Jenkins slotted into the right tackle spot, it would mean rookie Larry Borom would go to the bench or possibly even move to guard, although he hasn't had much exposure to that position.

Also, Nagy didn't rule out a return this week of edge pass rusher Khalil Mack from a foot injury and safety Eddie Jackson from a hamstring injury. Mack has been away from practice or game action since the Oct. 24 loss to Tampa Bay, although he was plagued by the foot injury for a few weeks prior to being sidelined.

Jackson went out on the second play of the game against San Francisco Oct. 31 and was replaced by DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Jenkins has been conditioning with the team after his rehab from surgery. The Bears can be expected to be conservative with him considering the nature of his injury and the surgery, as well as the fact they have players currently in place on the offensive line.

"I do know this: I'll go to the other side of that question, with Jason Peters," Nagy said. "I think everybody has seen what he's been able to do since he's been here from the very first day. And I have a ton of respect for him as a player and a person.

"I think (GM) Ryan Pace and our personnel did a phenomenal job of finding him. It's a crazy story of just him coming in here like he did and getting ready for that Rams game. And now when you look at what our offensive line is doing right now, he's a big part of that. And so we;ll work through all that. Jason's a great leader. I think the biggest part of that is probably that when you start getting guys back, it provides some depth."

Jenkins hasn't struck anyone as a player who is going to wade into the fray. He's usually all in or nothing.

"For sure, he's a guy that loves to play and so we have to be able to temper him a little bit and calm him down and protect him from himself," Nagy said. "So by focusing on you've got the mental side, you've got the physical side, but also us communicating with him and saying how did you feel today, and we'll see it in on tape. We'll see how he is. He's a competitor. You all saw that when we drafted him. You see the type of mean streak he has, you see how much he loves football, how much his teammates really appreciate him and he appreciates them."

As for Mack and Jackson, Nagy made it sound like a day-by-day decision as per practice time.

"I think Khalil is at a point right now where he's just continuing to push," Nagy said. "Every day matters to get closer and closer and you know our training staff and our doctors are doing everything we can so we'll just have to figure it out and see as the week progresses how he is.

"The same way with Eddie too. I know, the thing with those guys is that they're just, they want it so bad. You know when that injury happened to Eddie, you know on that 2nd or 3rd pay, you want to talk about frustration you know because he wants to be out there and really continue to play and help his teammates out. So I know that they're all really trying like heck to get back there and our trainers are too."

The old routine of waiting until the end of the practice week before defensive coordinator Sean Desai can know their status could be in order.

"So we really have to, like we have every week we've got to have a plan if they are up and we've got to have a plan if they're not up," Nagy said. "And that's where defensively for Sean he's got to work through that."

