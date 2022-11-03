The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool.

For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues.

Right tackle Larry Borom continues to miss practices with a concussion suffered against New England and is still in the NFL concussion protocol.

Right guard Teven Jenkins has a back injury and was limited in participation at practice. Any time Jenkins and the word "back" are on the injury report, it's not necessarily a good thing based on his past with surgery as a rookie.

Also participating only on a limited basis were cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Eddie Jackson with hip injuries.

The offensive line could get back starting left guard Cody Whitehair this week. He has been on injured reserve for a month with a knee injury and the 21-day window on his return from IR has been opened. He practiced with the team Wednesday but was wearing a knee brace.

The window remains opened on receiver Byron Pringle, as well. The team still has a week and a half to consider reinstating Pringle to the 53-man roster. He

signed for one year and $4.1 million this year, but has played in just three games and made two receptions.

Now the team has Chase Claypool at receiver. When he was added to the roster, they cut Isaiah Coulter.

Claypool has been given jersey No. 10, which was the number Nsimba Webster had. Webster now is wearing NO. 17.

For Miami, tackle Terron Armstead (toe), tackle Austin Jackson (ankle, calf) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness) missed practice for medical reasons.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), newly acquired edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end Tanner Conner (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelern (groin), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (chest, rib) and offensive lineman Brandon Shell (groin) were all limited in practice.

