When Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace fielded questions about his team at season's end, even the coach of the year did not avoid scrutiny.

Pace was asked why he still has confidence in the play calling of Matt Nagy after the offense looked so poor in 2019.

"Because I think there's so many factors that happened: injuries this season, different things that happened to us this season," Pace said. "Matt has a very solution-based mindset. I do, too."

While Pace still has confidence in his coach, and plenty of players got hauled off to the hospital–tight ends, offensive linemen and wide receivers–the play calling hasn't sat well with at least a portion of the fan base and analysts.

Since the firing of offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, it's often been suggested Nagy needs to hire a play caller as his new offensive coordinator and step back to be an overseer coach.

This seems to defeat the purpose of hiring Nagy in the first place.

On Jan. 9, 2018 he stood before the media at his first press conference as coach and was asked if he will call plays.

"Yes, yes," was all he responded.

Nothing more needed to be said. Why wouldn't he call plays? And why wouldn't he still do it?

One season with poor play and injuries on the offensive side doesn't necessarily mean someone's play-calling ability is shot. If it did, Doug Pederson and Sean Payton might never have won Super Bowls.

A popular theory floating around is Nagy and the offense had no identity last year. The Bears offense was scrambling to find an identity even in December.

Such talk is completely silly. The thing the Bears' offense lacked wasn't an identity. What it lacked was a running game.

A running game makes it so the passing game can work. The play calling can be daring, innovative even, if that dependable 5- or 6-yard gain out of the inside run scheme on first or second down is consistently available.

Then the passes and trick runs or passes can come at any time, the downfield shots can be taken. The nutty plays with formations using defensive players can be used.

A running game provides the oxygen for the offense to exert itself in the passing game.

If hiring Pat Shurmur helps produce a better running game, then they should do it. But if they were to hire him simply to hand play calling to someone else, there's no more certainty he can call plays without a running game than Nagy did.

When the Bears faced third-and-40 against the Packers in the opener, what was Nagy going to call then? A quick kick?

"We don't have a play for that," Nagy said.

When Charles Leno Jr. is jumping before the snap or holding or getting flagged for illegal hands to the face, play calling is limited.

When the running game gets 1 yard or less on first down, play calling gets limited. When Tarik Cohen drops a second-and-10 throw, play calling gets limited.

All these factors combined to pressure the play calls and had nothing to do with the play that was actually called.

A head coach calling offensive plays is no rare, mystical feat. It's done every week by Sean McVay, by Matt LaFleur, by Kliff Kingsbury, the list is long. Unless the head coach is a defensive-minded coach like Bill Belichick or Vic Fangio, there's every reason to think the head coach is calling the plays.

And many of these head coaches who call plays for themselves get fired, just like many who don't will get fired. Shurmur called his own plays in New York and if he was an ace play caller why is he unemployed after two years?

If Nagy feels they could benefit from having a change-of-pace play-calling option or someone else calling plays, then fine.

But giving play-calling duties to someone else simply because of one 8-8 season when numerous other problems affected the offense will completely defeat the purpose of bringing him to Chicago.

It's his team to coach and do as he sees fit.

If not, maybe they should go get John Fox back.

