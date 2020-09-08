Until the Bears start running the football through defenses and actual tackle attempts, there's no doubt the most improved aspect of the team heading into the regular season is the tight end position.

The offensive line could reach this level but they'll need to displace some potential tacklers first, and there was precious little actual live hitting done in practices.

It's not something fantasy football owners will want to admit because of their disappointment in Jimmy Graham last year with Green Bay, but fantasy football is not reality. And the Bears' tight end position last year in reality was a putrid mess so improvement is not hard to come by.

The group that included perennially injured Trey Burton, underachieving Adam Shaheen and overachieving Ben Braunecker bombed out entirely.

However, the difference is not a slight one between that group and Graham, Cole Kmet and Demetrius Harris. The Bears could toss Eric Saubert into that group, as well. He caught passes all over the field through the first two-thirds of training camp.

The tight end improvement has been spoken about daily by Bears coaches, and was on display daily during practices open to media. It was almost shocking to see so many passes caught by tight ends after last year, and it was even better than in the previous year before Burton began his slide into one injury followed by another.

It's not just the receiving. Having three legitimate tight ends or more lets coach Matt Nagy run 12-personnel more and seek out mismatches. They might find it easier to match up Tarik Cohen on a linebacker in the passing game this way.

Harris' system knowledge and blocking ability appeals to Nagy, who had him in the Chiefs offense.

"He was a guy that came in as a U-tight end initially," Nagy said. "He's developed into being able to play both. He has flexibility, he has versatility."

Harris noticed something about rookie tight end Cole Kmet right away that still has coaches and general manager Ryan Pace singing his praises.

"He picks up stuff real quick," Harris said of Kmet. "And with this offense the tight ends are used a lot. He picked up everything fast. You've seen it in the Zoom meetings and it's translating to the field."

Pace confirmed as much during his annual press conference to start the season on Monday.

"Kmet might be one of the more intelligent rookies, football intelligent rookies, that we've ever been around. I mean, you felt it right away."

"Kmet might be one of the more intelligent rookies, football intelligent rookies, that we've ever been around," Pace said. "I mean, you felt it right away.

"He's just such a well-rounded tight end who can do a lot of things in a lot of areas. He already, his teammates, have embraced him because of the personality he has. But I feel like with how quickly he picked up the offense with his football intelligence and then just how well-rounded he is, it's going to be an awesome asset for us to have."

And then there's Graham, who took the beating from critics.

"It's awesome to have Jimmy here," Pace said. "I remember when we (at New Orleans) drafted him, the very first practice, he was kind of a raw basketball player. The very first practice it was one of those deals where you knew, immediately, right away, first practice: this guy's going to be different.

"But to have him here now, at a different point in his career, and feel like his leadership and the kind of teammate, it’s been awesome. His veteran presence in the locker room has been outstanding. And honestly, we needed that on our team. And then you see him–we get past that, and now we're talking about the physical skills–and what he's done at practice."

Pace even voiced something many critics of Graham would find difficult to stomach.

"I honestly think he’s improved as a blocker as his career's gone on," Pace said. "He goes hard every day. You almost have to protect him from himself, because that's his mindset.

"We're lucky to have him right now and I think he had a great camp."

Camp is camp, the real season is the proving ground and the Bears need proof positive they can count on this group.

