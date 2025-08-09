The worst Caleb Williams hot take has finally arrived
Caleb Williams has been the subject of several hot takes this offseason, but the worst -- the absolute, undeniably worst -- has finally arrived.
While filling in for Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd,' Jason McIntyre launched this beauty of a comp for the Chicago Bears' franchise quarterback: Johnny Manziel.
Yeah, that Johnny Manziel. The failed 2014 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, who was out of the league by 2016.
Manziel, whose best season amounted in 1,500 passing yards, was never considered the talent that Williams is, yet, McIntyre still found a way to compare them.
McIntyre's suggestion that Williams has the same pocket presence -- or lack thereof -- that doomed Manziel simply misses the mark. Remember: Manziel's career was cut short mainly because of his off-field demons. Williams, by all accounts, is as locked in on his football career as you'd expect from a franchise quarterback.
The real takeaway from McIntyre's bizarre shot at Williams is that the analytics don't lie, and I don't mean the Pro Football Focus kind.
Talking heads know that if they poke Caleb Williams, they'll go viral. McIntyre wants a seat at that table, and after such a horrendous comp, he's not only at the table, he's the head of it.