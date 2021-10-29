Facing Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers after four straight losses is better than facing them when they're on a roll.

At least the Bears have the advantage of film showing four weeks of 49ers faults.

It's a team with weapons like receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Elijah Mitchell, and Garoppolo has a potent arm, as he showed in Chicago on his first visit back to the area where he played high school football. Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 for 293 yards on Dec. 3, 2017 to win in his first start since being traded by New England on Halloween that year.

The Bears need to do the haunting in this Halloween game, and there are three ways to do it. Here are their three keys to avoiding a third straight defeat.

1. Keep It Simple

The Bears should be doing this on offense, anyway, considering their quarterback is making his sixth NFL start and his right tackle has been on an NFL field for 15 offensive plays. The defensive approach needs to be the same, as the possibility exists they'll be using two reserves extensively in their edge rush. On offense, Justin Fields will be facing a defense which rarely gambles, blitzing only 22.5%—the bottom half of the league. The Bears need plays that make it clear where Fields should go with the ball if the blitz does come. The 49ers will see on film how poorly Fields reacted against blitzes by Cleveland and Tampa Bay, and might use more of their own blitzes. However, they are out of their element when they are doing this. And if the Bears have kept it simple and clear for the rookie where to go with the football, then big plays could occur. Likewise, on defense, they don't want their inexperienced edge players dropping off into some exotic zone pass coverages. They need to head upfield and close the pocket from the outside on Garoppolo, because it will also be closing in front of Garoppolo if Akiem Hicks is healthier now, as it appears.

2. Keep Jaylon Johnson Moving

The 49ers love using receiver Deebo Samuel in numerous ways and Johnson has been all over the field against receivers such as Davante Adams, Odell Beckham Jr. and Chris Godwin. They need to do it again this game to maximize Johnson, but also remove the deep threat. San Francisco has trouble throwing deep passes in any direction except the right side. The 49ers like bringing Samuel across the field to the right side and hitting him deep, or just throwing deep on the right side to any receiver. The Niners have averaged 19.7 yards a completion throwing deep right and that's No. 1 in the NFL. They've hit 14 of 23 deep right, the seventh best rate in the league. They're terrible throwing deep left (33.3), where they're 26th in the league, and even worse over the middle at 28th in the league. If the Bears sit in their zone coverage with Johnson playing the offense's left side all the time, they'll be leaving the other side of the field in the hands of less experienced Kindle Vildor trying to stop the 49ers' greatest strength. Another thing the Bears need to do is cheat Eddie Jackson to the offense's right side as much as possible for added protection regardless of whether Johnson is covering Samuel all over the field. They can use the added layer of protection and perhaps Jackson will come up with that elusive interception.

3. Play-Action Pass

Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor didn't paint much of a rosy picture for getting the play-action passing game into gear this week, but Khalil Herbert and the league's sixth-ranked running attack should be able to move it on the ground against the 20th-ranked 49ers run defense. When they do, they should then be able to complement it with play-action passes regardless of what Lazor said. Play-action throws deep should pay off, especially. San Francisco has been penalized a league-high 14 times for pass interference and three of the penalties were declined. The 11 accepted pass interferences accounted for 250 yards. So they have a lot of trouble covering deep and the Bears need to be able to burn them here with play-action to Darnell Mooney, Allen Robinson, and possibly even former 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin. That would be a real "how do you like me now" moment. It might be appropriate, a true haunting of their own and payback after the one the 49ers gave them in 2017 using five Robbie Gould field goals and Garoppolo's effort, after the Bears also had the chance to trade that year for this home-grown quarterback but passed on it.

