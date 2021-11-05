Three Bears Keys to Beating the Steelers

The Bears have already proven they can lose to old quarterbacks when Aaron Rodgers owned them, Tom Brady embarrassed them the next week and Drew Brees handled them in last year's playoffs.

Don't for get Phillip Rivers last season, either.

They face another old quarterback this week, Ben Roethlisberger.

In the last three games, they have shown they can be dominated, play teams close before losing in the second half and also blow leads in the second half. The common denominator in each was they lost.

Now they're going to play on the road against a resurgent team, hoping to become one themselves.

There are worse places to play than Pittsburgh now but not on a Monday night. The last time the Steelers lost at home on Monday Night Football the announcing team was Al Michaels, Frank Gifford and Dan Dierdorf. On that night the Steelers were facing Taylor—Lawrence, not Tyrod. Ben Roethlisberger has been around a long time and this was well before he was their quarterback. It was before Kordell Stewart and Neil O'Donnell both. The QB was Bubby Brister. They have won in 19 straight Monday night appearances at home since that Oct. 14, 1991 game.

The crowd energy and noise have been huge in each of those wins.

The Bears haven't been able to stand up to adversity on the road all season, and Las Vegas didn't count because there might have been as many Bears fans as Raiders fans in the stadium. It definitely won't be that way in Pittsburgh. They couldn't even stand up to adversity last week at home.

So much is working against the Bears when they face the Steelers, whether it's Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson likely to miss the game or a young quarterback facing a strong pass rush in a noisy stadium behind a line that has allowed the NFL's most sacks.

Still, the Steelers haven't been a dominant team from Day 1 and a template for victory exists. Whether the Bears have the ability to use it is the question.

Here are the three keys to a Bears win on a Monday night in Pittsburgh, when they seem to have almost nothing working to their advantage.

1. Stop Najee Harris by land or by air

Halting the run is where it starts for the Bears defense and the fact they're 25th in the league at doing it speaks volumes. They've looked like a worn-out old defense in the second half of games, getting outrushed in the final two quarters in four of their five defeats. San Francisco ran for 104 yards on them in the second half Sunday after netting only 41 the first half. It has to start with run defense against Pittsburgh because when the Steelers had problems running, they lost. In three straight defeats earlier this season, they ran for 39, 45 and 62 yards. They've won three straight and run for 147, 119 and 115 yards. Stopping Harris isn't confined to land, though. Roethlisberger uses him extensively as a receiver and he already has 37 catches.

2. Pressure Roethlisberger from inside

This can't be with a blitz. They need linemen Bilal Nichols, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Mario Edwards Jr. and Angelo Blackson to get a steady, persistent amount of pressure back in Roethlisberger's face whether they get there for a sack or not.

"It affects your pass rush because Ben Roethlisberger gets the ball out really quick," Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said. "He don’t want to get it. He took a lot of hits in his days, man. He’s not the same ole Ben Roethlisberger who is shedding guys off like he used to. That used to be crazy, man. I used to be in Cleveland seeing that. Three guys had to take him down.

'So obviously he don’t want to get hit anymore and it shows. Obviously, they’re plays are designed for him to get the ball out quick. Along with that, those d-linemen know that hey, man, if you can’t get to the quarterback, get those hands up. Because obviously tips and overthrows man, you got to get those. Get the hands up man."

Getting one or two sacks early this way would help immensely by creating QB anxiety. Roethlisberger likes getting the ball out on short drops even to wide receivers, and especially tight ends or backs. A few months short of 40, he's already had a left pectoral injury this year and played through it. His yards-per-pass has plummeted the last two years because the ball is out so quickly. The pressure must come inside.

3. Win the red zone as they should

This is a game between two teams very similar in red zone production. The one with better production here comes out the winner. The Bears are 26th on offense in the red zone at 55% touchdowns while the Steelers are 23rd at 55.6%. Pittsburgh is fifth in the league on red zone defense and the Bears eighth. With David Montgomery likely to return, a group of very big tight ends, and the advantage of Justin Fields' speed/arm, the Bears should own the red zone even against a good defense. In this game, it's a must.

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation