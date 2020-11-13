It's true the Bears have had an easier time with the Minnesota Vikings since Matt Nagy arrived as coach, yet this time the dynamic has changed.

The Bears have won 10 of the last 12 games played between the teams at Soldier Field, and have won all four times Nagy coached them against Mike Zimmer.

What's different now is a revamped Vikings defense, and a Bears offense alterered somewhat without Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. He was able to frustrate Minnesota for 43 rushing yards and keep the chains moving in 2018 at Soldier Field in a Bears win. The Vikings wound up facing Chase Daniel most of the game in the Bears' 16-6 win at Soldier Field last year.

Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Jackson, in particular, have plagued the Vikings offense but there are other matchups the Bears have to worry about when they meet Monday night for the 119th time in a series Minnesota leads 60-56-2.

Three Bears players in particular are likely to be severely challenged.

Bears OLB Robert Quinn vs. Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff

Coaches continue to insist Robert Quinn has done everything they're asking of him. If this is the case, they need to demand more. Quinn has been on the field only 43% of snaps but hasn't been out with an injury since Week 1. He has one sack, two quarterback hits and only five total pressures according to Sportradar. He never has been a particularly effective run defender.

The Vikings are going to want to run away from Mack and Hicks because they'll cave in most runs. The left side is wide open and it's where they run best. In fact, they break more longer runs on Reiff's side of the field. They average 7.16 yards per run to the left edge and also behind left tackle. While they are formidable running it anyway, the left side has been their best bet. The fact Roy Robertson-Harris is no longer available to man the right defensive end spot alongside Quinn makes it all the more challenging for the Bears on defense.

The Vikings running attack likes to have Reiff get to the second level. He'll put a quick initial hit on the edge player, then quickly go to the linebacker or safety and wall off. They're able to gash defenses better this way. Quinn will have to be more stout against the run and occupy Reiff to keep this from happening. Reiff hasn't always been an effective pass blocker but this year hasn't allowed a sack and Pro Football Focus gives him an excellent 77.0 grade protecting Kirk Cousins.

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham vs. Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith

Graham hasn't been the dud most so-called experts predicted. He is tied for sixth in the NFL among tight ends in receptions with 35 and tied for third in touchdown catches with five, just one off the NFL lead. There are obvious problems with Graham getting far downfield now as he's no longer as fast, but he has shown good hands.

The problem the Bears face in this matchup is Smith is a very physical, quick strong safety. Even when younger Graham was always at his best when he could use his height, size and athleticism to overwhelm an opponent. Smith is possibly the best strong safety in the league so this won't happen. The Vikings have had to keep Smith at home more this year because of all the youth and turnover at cornerback, but he still leads them in passes defensed (4) and has always been a problem to the Bears even when they had faster tight ends than Graham playing.

Bears center Alex Bars vs. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson

This isn't a direct matchup as much as it is a potential disaster for Foles. Zimmer made his initial impact defensively as a coach by blitzing the A gap. He loves doing it, but has had to back off that somewhat when the Bears had Trubisky due to his mobility, and also when they had Tarik Cohen because he could keep them honest with his speed and ability to be a hot receiver against the blitz.

With Bars totally inexperienced as a center, David Montgomery currently in concussion protocol and with no no proven pass-blocking back who knows the offense well, you can bet Zimmer is going to send linebackers into the A-gap after the immobile Foles. Even if they just get Foles simply to move off his release point somewhat they have won a victory. He's not a quarterback who throws on the move. Wilson is the most likely to do this as their best blitzer. He leads their linebackers in quarterback hits and is half a sack off his career high with 2 1/2. Even if center Sam Mustipher returns this week, which seems unlikely, the center of the line will be challenged by the A-gap blitz.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven