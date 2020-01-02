LAKE FOREST, Ill. – It's often said a quarterback's best friends is the tight end.

If true, Mitchell Trubisky this year was indeed a lonely man standing amid a sea of strangers.

There were plenty of different tight ends available throughout the year, but none who fit into coach Matt Nagy's offense well enough to make an impact after injuries took down both starters Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen. And there were none Trubisky had built up a rapport with throughout the season or previous season.

"I think availability, really with both of our tight ends, let's be real with Trey and Adam–not having those guys hurt our offense," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said. "Matt talks all the time about the importance of the tight end position to our offense. We lost two tight ends this year. We have to be honest with ourselves.

"Availability is critical in our league. We have to protect ourselves as a franchise, too. That's something we'll look at."

For that reason, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see the Bears looking closely at tight ends in the draft, or even free agency. However, the draft would seem more likely because of their shortage of cap space for free agency.

Besides, they would still have both Shaheen and Burton under contract this year and bringing in a younger tight end to take the job of one or both, or to train for the future would seem more logical.

Burton's hip surgery done toward the end of the season past is intended to fix the groin issues he'd been having and the Bears hope he'll be back at the level he was when they made the playoffs–and he couldn't play then because of his first groin injury.

"This is something we're hoping is the underlying issue," Pace said about Burton's groin problems. "This is a different area where he had the (hernia) surgery. It's on his hip, his labrum. We're hoping that's going to solve it."

Shaheen's availability to catch only 26 passes his first three seasons due to several injuries has made him an easy target for critics.

"Shaheen is talented," Pace said. "I think what's hurt his development, especially being small school (Division II Ashland), is the time he missed. When he's played, we've liked what we have seen. He just hasn't put it out there long enough.

"We talked to him about that. We're frustrated. He's frustrated. He needs to stay healthy to continue to develop as a young player."

The Bears got 46 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns from six tight ends. Their seventh tight end, Bradley Sowell, just blocked and didn't catch a pass. They targeted tight ends 69 times to get those 46 receptions.

By comparison, in their own division the Packers were able to target tight ends 94 times, the Viking 105 times and the Lions 117 times.

Trubisky even in 2018 was only able to target tight ends 91 times, so even when they weren't devastated by injuries like this year, they didn't get the kind of production they needed at tight end.

