In the embarrassing 34-30 loss to Detroit, the Bears got their first extended glimpse of what tight end Cole Kmet can be.

They couldn't help but like it.

Kmet showed an ability to get open in short routes and pick up yardage, as he did on an 11-yard touchdown catch. His five receptions for 37 yards elevated his season reception total to 13. He ran through some tackles and over a few other defenders.

Look for even more throws to Kmet as Jimmy Graham's role is lessened and Demetrius Harris becomes a memory.

As the Bears begin the inevitable final steps toward elimination, they need to think about getting a look at some of their other younger players while leaving some under-producing veterans inactive.

These are players who could have benefited from a preseason but never had the chance due to COVID-19.

The Bears already had seen rookies Darnell Mooney and Jaylon Johnson enough throughout the season. In fact, they might want to get Mooney off the field more to look at some other wide receivers. The same might even be true with Johnson, just to see what they have in some other younger players.

If the Bears had an eye on the future instead of saving their coaches' jobs, they could start now to look at playing some of the younger talent.

Until they're mathematically elminated they'll likely resist using younger players but they should consider it. It was the older players who put them in this impossible situation, so why keep playing them?

Here's who they need to see playing with starters:

1. ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

They drafted him in the fourth round in 2018 and have given him 31 snaps on defense so far. It would be good to know what he can do before his rookie contract expires after next season. Danny Trevathan already has a 114.6 passer rating against when targeted and allows 77.8% completions, as well as a 12.5-yard average on catches allowed. So playing him in some passing situations instead of Trevathan can't possibly hurt much.

2. WR Riley Ridley

Ridley did get on the field when Javon Wims was away for fighting, and he has four catches and 39 yards on the year. He showed more last year, although his playing time hasn't been much different. He definitely could benefit from more snaps when it matters. Seeing as how they seem to be headed toward either letting Allen Robinson test free agency or tagging him, they may want to have more certainty about a potential future replacement. This plan also could include more throws to Wims, provided he's not too busy throwing punches.

3. OLB Trevis Gipson

They got Gipson onto the field for 10 snaps on defense last week with James Vaughters out due to a knee injury. It was only his third appearance, and most snaps since the opener. There's no reason to continue using Vaughters instead of their fifth-round edge rusher. And Gipson can't possibly do worse than Robert Quinn has, after 408 consecutive snaps without a sack. Maybe Gipson could even stumble into a sack or two and equal or pass Quinn's year-long production.

4. Duke Shelley

Opponents have made targeting Buster Skrine as a habit of late so the 2019 sixth-round pick from Kansas State deserves a shot playing some slot cornerback. Skrine has given up a passer rating of 125.8 when targeted, with 77.8% completions and five touchdowns. It's hard to see how playing a young defensive back in the position could mean anything worse. A lineman might even be able to come up with those numbers.

5. Kindle Vildor

Like Shelley, he's been relegated to special teams play. He has been on the field for one snap on defense. Playing him might mean giving rest to Kyle Fuller or Johnson, but that's worth considering after the way the Bears secondary gave up a couple of third-and-12s, a third-and-10 and a pair of third-and-7s for first downs against Detroit.

6. Artavis Pierce

He should have been getting extended carries already as a backup to David Montgomery. Using Cordarrelle Patterson hadn't produced anything all year until last week, and even then it wasn't enough. They might as well look at Pierce now to make sure they aren't wasting a draft pick by selecting someone to share duties with David Montgomery.

