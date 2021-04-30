How Cost of Justin Fields Trade Affects Bears

Day 3 could see Bears in drastic need of a Bears trade unless they like sixth-rounders following the trade up for Justin Fields.

Finally finding the quarterback they've pursued since it became apparent they needed since Mitchell Trubisky's first red zone interception has blurred some of the huge needs the Bears face in this NFL Draft.

One problem solved, but three or four still remain to be addressed on Day 2, and what remains of Day 3.

Currently, Day 3 shapes up as a snoozer for the Bears because even though they have four picks, all of them are in Round 6. It's screaming out for a trade, possibly sending two sixth-rounders and/or wide receiver Anthony Miller out for a middle-round pick.

GM Ryan Pace in six drafts picked players in Rounds 6 and 7 who have started 10 total games for the Bears.

The challenge ahead for Pace will be addressing the cornerback, tackle and possibly slot receiver needs with only one pick in Round 2 and one pick in Round 3 and then nothing from Pick No. 83 until Pick No. 204.

It's a gap created by the loss of the fifth-round pick at No. 164 on Thursday by drafting Justin Fields, and also last year trading away their 2021 fourth-round pick to draft edge rusher Trevis Gipson in Round 5.

The cornerback issue might be their greatest considering they do have Germain Ifedi at right tackle, who effectively played right tackle last year but was really signed to be a right guard.

Using often-injured Desmond Trufant or completely inexperienced Kindle Vildor at left starting cornerback appears to be the plan now and a second-round cornerback would be a huge help. The Bears found starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in Round 2 last year.

It's a double problem because their slot cornerback spot is a wide-open battle between inexperienced players, so finding one there is a possible direction later in the draft.

Here are their best bets when Day 2 begins.

Tackles

Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Jackson Carman, Clemson

Walker Little, Stanford

Samuel Cosmi Texas

Wide Receivers

Elijah Moore, Mississippi (slot)

Rondale Moore, Purdue (slot)

D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan (slot)

Terrace Marshall, LSU

Nico Collins, Michigan

Cornerbacks

Asante Samuel, Florida State

Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (slot)

Elijah Molden, Washington

Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Other Bear Potentials

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven