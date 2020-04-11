BearDigest
Trading to Round 1 Is Possible for Bears but Fraught with Danger

Gene Chamberlain

If the Bears could avoid one act in the 2020 draft it has to be trading up into Round 1.

Trading up in general would be a nice course to avoid considering Ryan Pace's history for dealing up and his lack of success doing it, but going from Round 2 up into Round 1 would indicate a general misunderstanding of where the Bears are in relation to the rest of the league.

There are real holes on the roster. That's plural. Trying to fill them by moving up and taking one player in Round 1 by surrendering draft picks later on makes it impossible to acquire multiple players to solve the problem.

There are limits to how far the Bears could move up anyway, even by trading both of their second-round draft picks to do it.

Last year the Washington Redskins moved up from Round 2 to the 26th overall pick in Round 1 in order to draft defensive lineman Marcus Sweat.

They had to give up the 46th pick in round 2, and another second-round pick in 2020.

So essentially this is what the Bears could hope for if they decided to go after a player in the range of the 25th to 28th pick.

There were two other instances of a team dumping its first-round pick to take lower picks in the last draft. One is fairly irrelevant because when the Falcons moved up to do it, they had to give up a second-round and third-round pick. The Bears don't have a third-round pick.

But the Seahawks had the 30th pick in Round 1 and moved down and into Round 2 by trading it to the Giants. The Giants had to give away the 37th pick in Round 2, the 132nd pick in the fourth round and the 142nd pick in the fifth round.

So there's one lesson to gather from this: To move up into Round 1 by trading a second-rounder, you'd also need third- or fourth-round picks to give up or be willing to give up both of your second-round picks for a single player.

And after moving into Round 1, you'd then be waiting from Round 1 until the middle of Round 5 before getting to make another selection.

This sounds like something Mike Ditka did, when he acquired Ricky Williams in New Orleans. It didn't work then and it can't.

Draft picks are like gold. In a given draft the second through fourth rounds are filled with players with almost as much talent as the first-rounders. Giving away multiple picks in that range is something only a team on the cusp of a title or amid a series of championship runs can do.

The wise ones in that group won't do it anyway.

Since 2015 the New England Patriots have acquired exactly one player in the first round who has played more than eight games for them. If anyone knows the value of draft picks after Round 1, it's Bill Belichick.

Since 2015 the Patriots have drafted nine players in Round 3. Five of them played at least 16 games.

They've found far more value and talent in Rounds 2-4 than in Round 1.

Some of the players they've taken later include Joe Thuney, Cyrus Jones, Jacoby Brissett, Jordan Richards, Duke Dawson, Chase Winovich and Joejuan Williams.

There's another reason the Bears are better off not trading up for a first-round pick and it relates to the salary cap.

Last year the final pick in Round 1 received a four-year deal worth $10.1 million while the first pick in Round 2 got about $2.4 million less over four years.

The Bears have the 43rd and 50th picks. Combined, those two spots are slated for a cap hit of $2.5 million in 2020. The cap hit for the last pick in Round 1, No. 32 with Kansas City, is just over $2 million—for one player.

It's far more cost efficient to have a pair of second-round picks than one first-round pick, unless you're selecting from the top of Round 1 and have your pick of the cream of the crop.

Even better is the possibility of trading down one of the two second-round picks for picks in Rounds 3 and/or 4.

Toss Round 4 picks into this as well. The Bears found Tarik Cohen and Eddie Jackson in that round.

There is top talent late like there is earlier, and the cost to get it is far less.`

