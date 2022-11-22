If an NFL Network report saying Justin Fields has a left shoulder dislocation is true, about anything could happen in terms of his next availability to play.

A dislocation can vary greatly depending upon the extent of any damage done to the shoulder itself.

In 2019, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a left dislocated shoulder playing against the Minnesota Vikings and missed only one game. However, the Bears had a bye the following week so he actually sat out a couple weeks before playing again.

Whether it's sooner or later for Fields to play again, the Bears feel they are equipped to go on with Trevor Siemian playing quarterback against the Jets Sunday if they must.

"Trevor is obviously a very smart individual," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "A very good passer, has a great grasp of the offense, he's been here since Day 1.

"High functional intelligence. So we're excited about that guy."

The former Northwestern quarterback started four games for New Orleans last year and the Saints lost all four. His start prior to those games was in 2019 for the team the Bears play Sunday, the Jets.

Fields admitted it will take some adjusting for the offensive coaches and the approach. Siemian is a pocket passer and not a mobile one like Fields.

"Yeah, I don't think that would take that much," he said. "We would just lean on one side of the offense as opposed to leaning on the side that we’ve expanded to, to a certain degree. I think that would be a pretty easy transition."

The Bears altered their offense to play New England in Week 7 when they won 33-14. It meant more quarterback running plays, more wide plays and fewer passes from in the pocket. They won that game and have lost every other game since the change.

In 29 NFL starts, Siemian has guided his teams to a 13-16 record, including 8-6 in 2016 and 5-5 in 2017 with Denver during his second and third years in the league.

Siemian is 607 of 1,030 for 6,848 yards with 41 TDs and 27 interceptions. He has a lifetime passer rating of 81.2.

Siemian has run the ball 69 times so he is not totally immobile. He has 203 yards and two TDs.

The only action Siemian has seen this year is in a mopup role at the end of the game with Dallas Oct. 30. He completed the only pass he threw for 5 yards.

The last extensive action Siemian had was in the 2021 regular-season finale. The Saints inserted Siemian after a second-quarter injury to Taysom Hill and he completed 9 of 15 for 71 yards with two touchdowns in the 30-20 win over Atlanta.

With Denver as a starter in 2016-17, his teams were 13-11 and he completed 495 of 835 for 5,686 yards and 30 TDs and 24 interceptions.

The Denver situation was also his first exposure to the wide-zone offensive style like the Bears use now.

Siemian went 20 of 36 for 191 yards (55.6%) with three TD passes and no interceptions in preseason for a 98.3 passer rating.

"I like the scheme," he said at the end of training camp. "I love the scheme. I think I can play my best football in this scheme, but fundamentally I have improved as a player."

