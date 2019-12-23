From shorter throws in the red zone to deep passes, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled with passing consistency.

In Sunday night's 26-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears quarterback overthrew a wide-open Allen Robinson on a deep pass and failed to get the Bears into the end zone on three passes after a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line.

So continues a season of frustration for the Bears offense. All is relevant now in assessing Trubisky as the Bears look ahead to next season with only one meaningless game remaining Sunday in Minneapolis against the Vikings.

"I don't think he's pressing," Nagy said Monday of Trubisky.

Trubisky went 18 of 34 for 157 yards against the Chiefs and averaged an anemic 3.6 yards per pass play. The pass to Robinson, in particular, was frustrating because it could have pulled the Bears back within 10-7.

"That type of throw downfield with that angle that you have right to left, it has to be darn near perfect with that," Nagy said. "I mean, 32 was on A-Rob's heels a bit. Mitch knows that he can make that throw. He's made it in practice.

"Again, his reaction after the throw, you knew that he would've wanted it back. I don't think pressing's the word. I just think it's one of those deals where those are the type of plays that we want to hit. If we get that, it's 10-7."

No complicated excuse came from Trubisky on the throw.

"I've got to hit those," was all he said afterward.

Trubisky overthrowing Robinson was preferable to underthrowing him, Nagy said.

"We've had quite an amount of intermediate to deep ball throws down the sidelines to A-Rob where he's getting PIs, pass interferences, or he's making the play," Nagy said. "So, certainly in those situations, we always talk about there's never been a putt made in the history of golf that's short or a (passed) ball that's been complete out of bounds."

Nagy didn't completely exonerate Trubisky.

"The lesson is that you want to hit 'em," Nagy said. "I know it's simple. I'm just saying when you get opportunities in a game, those are ones there where we all want to do our job to do that. It's not a criticism. It's just that's where we're at.

"It just feels like for whatever reason this year we haven't connected on those types of plays. And not just at the quarterback position, just across the board. So that's the frustrating part."

Trubisky is tied for 26th in pass completions of 25 yards or longer with 19 and is 32nd in yards per pass attempted (6.12).

While Nagy said he didn't think Trubisky had a particularly bad night with decision making, the Bears' quarterback had one decision he wished he had back. It was a fourth-and-23 play when he threw well short of the sticks.

"Yeah, I probably should have took a shot," Trubisky said. "Just when I was escaping the pocket, saw everyone really, really deep. Yeah, tough situation, but try to get what we can get. Maybe next time to force one to give ourselves a better chance."

In shorter situations, the Bears were no better.

Trubisky threw two incompletions when the Bears faced a first-and-goal situation at the 5-yard line. The last one missed Robinson on fourth-and-goal from the 4.

"We've got to get in the end zone," Trubisky said. "You've got four plays down there. We're on the 5, we run one, didn't get it; I pulled one (and ran), didn't get it, and I've got to give A-Rob a better chance to come down with that last one on fourth down. You get down there, you've got to take advantage of those opportunities, and we didn't, and it really hurt us."

Nagy says he has the answer why their red zone execution has struggled, but isn't telling anyone.

It's something he said he can fix in the offseason.

Whether he means a personnel change or a scheme maneuver will be answered only after the Bears' pointless season concludes.

