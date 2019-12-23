BearMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Mitchell Trubisky's Wild Deep Throws Burn Bears

Gene Chamberlain

From shorter throws in the red zone to deep passes, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled with passing consistency.

In Sunday night's 26-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears quarterback overthrew a wide-open Allen Robinson on a deep pass and failed to get the Bears into the end zone on three passes after a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line.

So continues a season of frustration for the Bears offense. All is relevant now in assessing Trubisky as the Bears look ahead to next season with only one meaningless game remaining Sunday in Minneapolis against the Vikings.

"I don't think he's pressing," Nagy said Monday of Trubisky.

Trubisky went 18 of 34 for 157 yards against the Chiefs and averaged an anemic 3.6 yards per pass play. The pass to Robinson, in particular, was frustrating because it could have pulled the Bears back within 10-7.

"That type of throw downfield with that angle that you have right to left, it has to be darn near perfect with that," Nagy said. "I mean, 32 was on A-Rob's heels a bit. Mitch knows that he can make that throw. He's made it in practice.

"Again, his reaction after the throw, you knew that he would've wanted it back. I don't think pressing's the word. I just think it's one of those deals where those are the type of plays that we want to hit. If we get that, it's 10-7."

No complicated excuse came from Trubisky on the throw.

"I've got to hit those," was all he said afterward.

Trubisky overthrowing Robinson was preferable to underthrowing him, Nagy said.

"We've had quite an amount of intermediate to deep ball throws down the sidelines to A-Rob where he's getting PIs, pass interferences, or he's making the play," Nagy said. "So, certainly in those situations, we always talk about there's never been a putt made in the history of golf that's short or a (passed) ball that's been complete out of bounds."

Nagy didn't completely exonerate Trubisky.

"The lesson is that you want to hit 'em," Nagy said. "I know it's simple. I'm just saying when you get opportunities in a game, those are ones there where we all want to do our job to do that. It's not a criticism. It's just that's where we're at.

"It just feels like for whatever reason this year we haven't connected on those types of plays. And not just at the quarterback position, just across the board. So that's the frustrating part."

Trubisky is tied for 26th in pass completions of 25 yards or longer with 19 and is 32nd in yards per pass attempted (6.12).

While Nagy said he didn't think Trubisky had a particularly bad night with decision making, the Bears' quarterback had one decision he wished he had back. It was a fourth-and-23 play when he threw well short of the sticks.

"Yeah, I probably should have took a shot," Trubisky said. "Just when I was escaping the pocket, saw everyone really, really deep. Yeah, tough situation, but try to get what we can get. Maybe next time to force one to give ourselves a better chance."

In shorter situations, the Bears were no better.

Trubisky threw two incompletions when the Bears faced a first-and-goal situation at the 5-yard line. The last one missed Robinson on fourth-and-goal from the 4.

"We've got to get in the end zone," Trubisky said. "You've got four plays down there. We're on the 5, we run one, didn't get it; I pulled one (and ran), didn't get it, and I've got to give A-Rob a better chance to come down with that last one on fourth down. You get down there, you've got to take advantage of those opportunities, and we didn't, and it really hurt us."

Nagy says he has the answer why their red zone execution has struggled, but isn't telling anyone.

It's something he said he can fix in the offseason.

Whether he means a personnel change or a scheme maneuver will be answered only after the Bears' pointless season concludes.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Report Card Reflects Lack of Focus

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears didn't make the adjustment well to playing with nothing to play for and lost 26-3 to Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes Steps Up to Silence Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes powered up the Kansas City Chiefs offense and helped put away a victory 26-3 over the Chicago Bears Sunday night at Soldier Field.

Prince Amukamara Available to Face Chiefs

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will have cornerback Prince Amukamara available to face the Kansas City Chiefs despite a hamstring injury which caused him to miss practice time this week.

Bears-Chiefs Open Thread and Game Day Blog

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears host Kansas City, which is looking to lock

Gene Chamberlain

It was the right decision to sit Akiem Hicks even if he practiced this week. Stupid even risking it…

Gene Chamberlain

Pat Finley of Sun-Times doesn't just compare Mitchell Trubisky to Patrick Mahomes, but to all the…

Facing Chiefs Reveals All Bears Flaws

Gene Chamberlain

Sunday night game against Kansas City at Soldier Field puts all the Bears' flaws on display, including in the front office.

Mitchell Trubisky's Decisions On Display

Gene Chamberlain

Bears coach Matt Nagy considers decision-making a crucial area to observe when he's analyzing the play of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the final two games.

Bears Looking to Jump-Start Running Game

Gene Chamberlain

The Chiefs are most vulnerable against strong running teams but the Bears have been unable to spring David Montgomery for big yardage for the most part.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy almost appeared angry when he started talking about snub of Allen Robinson Thursday at…