Tyson Bagent may have locked up Bears' QB2 role with insane TD pass vs. Dolphins
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent has been a solid backup behind Justin Fields (2023) and Caleb Williams (2024) over his first two seasons in the NFL, but when the Bears signed Case Keenum during the 2025 offseason, questions about Bagent's role began.
It's why Week 1's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins is so important for Bagent, who started the game in place of Williams, who Ben Johnson decided to hold out of the game.
And Bagent delivered.
Check out this awesome touchdown pass to wide receiver Maurice Alexander:
As for Alexander, he's a former Ben Johnson understudy with the Detroit Lions.
"During his tenure in Detroit, Maurice Alexander made enough of an impression on Ben Johnson to earn a roster spot with the Bears," The Score's Chris Emma tweeted. "He has made plays all throughout training camp and now has a preseason touchdown on a terrific catch."
Bagent proved on that touchdown pass that he's maturing not only as a pro passer, but that he also has a strong grasp of what Johnson wants done in his offense.
No, there's no quarterback controversy in Chicago. But it's great to see that the Bears have a QB depth chart with two promising young players at the position.