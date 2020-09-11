The Bears head for Detroit needing answers to questions in order to make a statement this season.

Teams falling from 12-4 to 8-8 need to make a statement.

Every team needs to make a statement about their readiness after the COVID-19 impact on preseason and the offseason.

The consensus among the "experts" from websites and media outlets nationally is the Bears are either headed for last place in the NFC North, or will emerge the victory in a very tight with the Detroit Lions for third-place mediocrity.

With the season about to begin and preseason questions all in the past, these are the seven big questions demanding answers when the Bears enter Ford Field and pandemic football 2020.

How soon will the Nick Foles for starting quarterback campaign be resurrected?

Because Mitchell Trubisky has had so much success against the Detroit Lions, if he falters somewhat in the opener it could generate plenty of negative discussion about their starter -- not that this is foreign to Trubisky. The difference now is no one in the regular season last year or in 2018 was going to start calling for Chase Daniel to be starter. Foles makes this a possibility all season long. Even if the Bears are winning, it could happen. In 2006 when they went to the Super Bowl, Rex Grossman wasn't good but was good enough and the calls for Brian Griese to start went up with every poor outing, even late in the season.

Can the new approach to the running game work immediately without preseason?

Make no mistake, this is a different running game than they used in the past because offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and line coach Juan Castillo collaborated to overhaul what was in the offense. This could mean about anything from different formations to personnel usage to simply running more often. It's questionable whether it's even possible to have a new running game for the opener without really testing it. They really only had full contact in part of one scrimmage and in small portions of practices. They ran against a "thud-up" approach by the defense, which might give coaches a general idea of blockers developing but not the effectiveness of the overall scheme.

Are the tight ends for real?

When coaches and teammates were talking up the play of Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet and Demetrius Harris during training camp, it might have sounded like so much hype but really wasn't. Anyone who watched a practice could notice the difference in contributions from tight ends and their ability to get open against what is supposed to be a good Bears pass defense. The question the Bears need answered is whether this transfers to live play because it was largely non-contact and without the pass rush being able to disrupt the quarterback much in his timed short routes to tight ends.

Will the pass rush be good enough to help a secondary with issues?

Of course Khalil Mack should be able to apply pressure now with Akiem Hicks back, but he's had some sort of knee injury which can't be good. The bigger problem here is the $70 million they spent on Robert Quinn appears to be wasted at the moment because of an ankle injury that likely will cause him to miss the game. He has missed much of camp with an unrelated "personal" situation, and now this brand new ankle injury leaves the Bears without the dominant third rusher. They might have been better off just keeping Leonard Floyd. He would have cost them less overall, although they are getting Quinn for cheaper in this season than they would have had to pay out for Floyd. So if that pass rush is slowed, what does it mean for a secondary that will need all the help it can get until Jaylon Johnson truly adjusts to the speed of NFL play and safety Tashaun Gipson knows the coverages and communicates them like he's already played in them?

Can they still be stout against the run without key personnel ... or with them?

Eddie Goldman's opt out immediately put this one into the questionable category at the outset of camp, but they seem to have a suitable replacement in Bilal Nichols. Still, Goldman isn't the only issue. Quinn has never been a run stopper. His Pro Football Focus grade against the run has been in the 50s and 40s the last four years, and he's injured. Will teams now be able to simply run on the Bears and then set up the pass with play-action passing by freezing the edge rush?

Is there a kicker in the house?

It's always said if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. The Bears have two kickers. Does it mean they have none? Eddy Pineiro is hurt, and Cairo Santos is a surprise bag waiting to be opened. His last game was 0-for-4 for Tennessee but he's been effective in the past, as well.

Has Matt Nagy learned the value of the run in a game plan?

Provided he has a running game, will Nagy use it? He frequently has said he wants to run but at several points in the middle of close games last year he flinched and reverted to his passing instincts. They need to run more if they want the right to pass. Yet, there is no real proof he is willing to stash the pass when he needs to be more centered in his approach. Even during 2018 the Bears sometimes struggled with the lack of commitment to the run. Let's wing it isn't a game plan.

