WATCH: Caleb Williams launches autographed football to random fan at Chicago Bulls game
After an extensive, relaxing vacation in Denmark, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is back in Chicago. Because they have a new head coach, the Bears were allowed to begin voluntary programs earlier than other teams, and Williams was of course eager to get to work with Ben Johnson and learning his new offense.
But it's still early enough in the offseason to spend time doing other things. Williams was spotted at the United Center on Wednesday night to watch the Chicago Bulls face off against the Miami Heat in a play-in game. During a timeout, he autographed a football and launched it into the cheap seats.
He may not be in the NFL to make friends, but Williams certainly made that night for some lucky fan. Not only did they get to watch a critical Chicago Bulls game live, but they also got to leave with a piece of memorabilia signed by the man that everyone hopes will finally make Chicago a football city once again.
Best of all, whoever leaves with that football can tell their friends and family that they've officially caught a pass from an NFL quarterback. That's a story they can take with them for the rest of their lives.