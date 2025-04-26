WATCH: Highlights of Chicago Bears' 2025 2nd round pick WR Luther Burden III
The Chicago Bears doubled-down on dynamic pass catchers for Caleb Williams to start the 2025 NFL Draft.
As if tight end Colston Loveland wasn't exciting enough in the first round, Ben Johnson added a top-flight wide receiver prospect in Luther Burden III that will be a play-making machine in Chicago.
His college film at Missouri was loaded with highlights, despite the Tigers' offense struggling more in 2024 than 2023.
Burden had 86 catches for 1,212 yards and 9 touchdowns two years ago as a sophomore before the numbers dropped off for his junior season.
That could be part of why he fell to the second round, but his dynamic skillset remained the same throughout.
Burden can win up and down the field with great route-running, ball skills and open field running after the catch that will provide instant offense in Chicago.
He, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze can be a special trio for Johnson and Williams. Look out, NFL.