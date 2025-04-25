WATCH: Highlights of Chicago Bears' 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland
The Chicago Bears added a dynamic, play-making tight end with the 10th overall pick of the NFL Draft.
Turn on his Michigan film, and it's easy to see why Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson coveted Colston Loveland.
While he didn't participate at the NFL combine or his pro day due to shoulder surgery, you can see his game-changing speed in the Wolverines' offense.
Loveland had over 45 catches and 500 yards in each of his last two seasons, despite missing three games in 2024 with his shoulder injury.
He is hard to cover with his rare combination of size and speed, and he's not afraid to mix it up as a blocker either.
Loveland can be Ben Johnson's Bears version of T.J. Hockenson or Sam LaPorta and be a great complement to Cole Kmet.
