WATCH: Matt Eberflus makes his rerturn to Soldier Field with Cowboys
Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus made his return to Soldier Field in Week 3.
Matt Eberflus took his first steps back on Solider Field in Week 3 as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, and if his trot gave you a bit of post-traumatic stress, you aren't alone in Bears Nation.
Eberflus ended his tenure with the Chicago Bears with a 14-32 record and was part of one of the worst eras of recent Bears football.
Now, with Ben Johnson at head coach, the Bears are expected to be much more competitive in 2025 and beyond, despite beginning the season 0-2 entering Sunday's game against the 1-1 Cowboys.
